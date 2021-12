STOCKTON, Calif. - The Pacific volleyball team will wrap up the 2021 regular season on Tuesday against Santa Clara. The Tigers are coming off its second win over a nationally-ranked team for the first time since 2009 and just the second win in program history over No. 23 San Diego on Saturday. Prior to the match, Pacific will honor its senior student-athletes – Lucy Carpenter, Kennedy Kaminsky, Illyria Kilaj, Gabby Leo, Riley Ramsey, Shahrazd Sadeghi and Jadyn Tubbs.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO