LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team wrapped up play at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational with a 73-58 loss to Towson in a consolation game Friday night at the Orleans Arena. The Lobos (4-3) fell behind early by double digits and couldn’t mount a rally against the Tigers (4-3). Jamal Mashburn, Jr. led the Lobos with 26 points, matching the career high he set a day earlier against UAB. Taryn Todd was the only other Lobo in double figure with 14 points as New Mexico was held to a season-low 58 points and 32.3 percent shooting from the floor.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO