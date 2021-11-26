ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steven Gerrard reflects on tough battles with Patrick Vieira ahead of Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

By Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Gerrard and Patrick Vieira enjoyed many fierce battles on the pitch, and on Saturday they will renew their rivalry on the touchline...

The Independent

Steven Gerrard couldn’t let Aston Villa ‘opportunity’ pass him by

Steven Gerrard said becoming Aston Villa boss was “an opportunity I couldn’t allow to pass me by”.Gerrard was speaking to the media for the first time since leaving Rangers and taking over at Villa Park following Dean Smith’s sacking.“This is an extremely proud moment for myself from a personal point of view. It’s a real honour to be the head coach or manager of this football club.“The last seven to 10 days have gone extremely quickly and it’s been a really happy time for me because of the opportunity to be back in the Premier League and closer to...
Shropshire Star

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa defence the priority

Steven Gerrard has made improving Villa defensively the top priority for the early weeks of is managerial reign. New boss Gerrard has taken over a team beaten in its last five Premier League matches, conceding 13 goals along the way. Only bottom two clubs Norwich and Newcastle have let in...
Jurgen Klopp responds to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa appointment

“From now on I will watch Aston Villa games a bit closer…”. Jurgen Klopp has responded extremely positively to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa appointment. The former Liverpool captain made the switch from Rangers to Villa last week, while many have (somewhat naively) predicted that this is all part of Gerrard’s plan to replace Klopp as Liverpool manager.
The Steven Gerrard effect is already being felt at Aston Villa

The relief around Villa Park was palpable. As Tyrone Mings reacted first to Adam Webster's diverted clearance, stroking into an empty net, Steven Gerrard could barely hide his delight on the touchline. His first test as Villa boss had been passed with room to spare. More pertinent for Gerrard and...
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa players have clean slate

Steven Gerrard has told Villa’s players they are starting from a clean slate as he plots his team selection for Saturday’s clash with Brighton. The new boss has impressed on his new squad the importance of proving themselves on the training pitch and promised he won’t be picking on reputation alone.
Patrick Vieira: Arsenal icon to Crystal Palace's thoughtful manager

Two defeats in 11 Premier League games and notable wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - it is fair to say Patrick Vieira is doing an impressive job at Crystal Palace. After taking over from Roy Hodgson, few expected the former Arsenal captain to perform as well as he...
Patrick Vieira urges caution as Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze returns to fitness

Patrick Vieira has revealed Ebere Eze will be part of the Crystal Palace squad again for the trip to Burnley but has stressed the need for patience with the playmaker.The former England youth international is back in contention for the first time since May when he sustained an Achilles injury which brought a successful first campaign at Selhurst Park to a premature end.Eze returned to training in October but has stepped up his recovery during the last month with two appearances for Palace’s Under-23s and a friendly cameo to convince his manager he is ready to feature in the Premier...
Ashley Young hailed by new Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will continue to look to Ashley Young to set the standards after the versatile winger helped get Villa Park rocking again on Saturday. Gerrard, who left Rangers during the international break to replace Dean Smith as manager, admitted to leaning on his experienced former England team-mate since his arrival at the club.
Sports
Steven Gerrard employs authenticity and pragmatism to make dream start at Aston Villa

Much like his major rival for the title of Liverpool’s greatest ever player, Steven Gerrard’s natural expression is not one of joy. Kenny Dalglish’s beaming grin only tended to emerge with goals; so, too, the moments Gerrard traded the furrowed brow for the unconfined, air-punching delight. There was an instant when Ollie Watkins scored the first goal of his spell at Aston Villa when he started to set off along the touchline. It was faster than a toiling Danny Ings had moved all day. It was a reminder of the explosiveness that powered Gerrard to brilliance.“I’m excited,” he said. “I...
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa Match Preview, 11/27/21

Crystal Palace have won five of their last six home league games against Aston Villa (L1), including each of the last three in a row. Aston Villa have won three of their last five Premier League games against Crystal Palace (L2), as many as they had in their first 13 against them in the competition.
Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa player ratings as McGinn & Targett gift Gerrard his 2nd win by hammering Palace 1-2

Villa made a positive away start as Targett contributed in the attacking role scoring in the early stages of the game giving Villa a 0-1 lead at the completion of half-time. McGinn doubled the lead in the 2nd half gifting Gerrard yet another win. Crystal Palace got a poor start but Guehi scored a last minute goal creating some hope.
Patrick Vieira looking forward to facing Steven Gerrard once more

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is excited to renew acquaintances with old rival Steven Gerrard on the touchline when Aston Villa visit Selhurst Park on Saturday.The two Premier League greats have both embarked on their managerial journey in the division this season having spent numerous campaigns facing each other when playing for Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.Gerrard, who was only appointed Villa boss earlier in the month, was full of praise for his opposite number during his own pre-match press conference and the Palace manager returned the favour later on Friday.“I think we really enjoyed playing against each other. Every single game...
Aston Villa impress in victory at Crystal Palace as Luiz sees red

Steven Gerrard secured his second win as Aston Villa manager as his side claimed a 2-1 victory over Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. After wildly celebrating grabbing all three points late on against Brighton a week ago, the former Liverpool captain was again jubilant when Matt Targett put Villa ahead with a low drive through a crowd of bodies from Ashley Young's corner on 15 minutes.
Crystal Palace fullback Ward admits Aston Villa deserved win

Crystal Palace fullback Joel Ward says they must learn from defeat to Aston Villa. Ward says Crystal Palace will continue to work on the training ground to improve after defeat to Aston Villa ended their unbeaten home start to the season in the Premier League. “It's very disappointing to come...
Steven Gerrard: John McGinn has a big role to play at Aston Villa

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has loved working with John McGinn so far and insists the Scot has a ‘big, big role’ to play under him. Gerrard, whose side were facing Crystal Palace today, had long been an admirer of the midfielder. And having been given lots of rave reviews during...
