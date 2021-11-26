ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

North Carolina's new budget applies constructive conservatism

Cover picture for the articleState spending will, once again, grow no faster than the combined...

Breaking it down: What small businesses need to know about North Carolina's new budget

Earmarked inside the more than 1,300 pages that make up the new North Carolina state budget are a handful of programs targeted toward funding small businesses in the state. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
State
North Carolina State
averyjournal.com

North Carolina House approves long-awaited biennium state budget

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina General Assembly approved a "historic" budget Wednesday that would increase spending by more than 4% over each of the next two fiscal years. North Carolina will spend $25.9 billion in the current fiscal year, representing a 4.3% increase over the previous fiscal year,...
bpr.org

North Carolina budget gets final OK, quickly signed by Cooper

The North Carolina General Assembly gave its final approval to a two-year state budget on Thursday and sent it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who quickly signed it into law. Cooper acted almost immediately after the Republican-controlled legislature sent the bill to his desk. The House voted 101-10 earlier in the day in favor of the measure, the day after the Senate gave the chamber’s final OK to the bill by a vote of 41-7. Each chamber also held similar, preliminary votes backing the plan earlier in the week.
WNCT

7.7 million votes: See the demographics of North Carolina’s voting population

In 2020, 158.4 million citizens—almost two-thirds of estimated eligible voters—voted in the presidential elections, according to the Pew Research Center. The number represented a higher than average turnout, with people voting in numbers not seen since 1980 and possibly well before. Stacker compiled voter demographics for each state and Washington, D.C., using the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community […]
averyjournal.com

New state budget expands North Carolina school-choice voucher program

(The Center Square) – More students now qualify for North Carolina's private-school voucher program under the state's newly signed budget. The two-year spending plan raised the income threshold for the Opportunity Scholarships voucher program, allowing more children to apply. It also increased the scholarship awards and created an easier application process for children with disabilities.
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
ncconstructionnews.com

North Carolina ranks sixth in nation in pandemic-era construction employment health

North Carolina has been one of the most successful states in weathering the COVID-19 pandemic — at least in terms of construction employment. While employment numbers dipped at the height of the crisis from the pre-pandemic level of 235,800 in February, 2020, there has been an overall gain of 7,700 jobs, or a 3.3% increase in the most recent federal employment data gathered by the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America,
@JohnLocke

How Free is North Carolina’s Economy?

North Carolina has made another step toward greater economic freedom according to new research from the Fraser Institute, moving to 10th place compared to her 11th place position in 2020. To give you a little broader context, The Economic Freedom of North America 2021 is an annual report published by the Fraser Institute, a transnational free-market think tank that has measured economic freedom in countries and states for decades.
WITN

New Study: Pinot Grigio named North Carolina’s most popular wine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new study out has found the most popular wine in every U.S. state. The survey conducted by The Waycroft analyzed search interest in popular types of red and white wine across the country. Moscato, Pinot Grigio, and Riesling were the three most-searched wines in the...
plasticsnews.com

Contract chemical processor moving from New Jersey to North Carolina

Summit, N.J. — Hosokawa Custom Processing Services LLC, a contract chemical processor, is spending $6.5 million to move from New Jersey to Goldsboro, N.C. "North Carolina has a large plastic and chemical manufacturing sector," said state Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders in a Nov. 17 news release. "Our state has the formula for chemical companies: a strong business climate and the skilled workers from Tier 1 research institutions and colleges to develop a pipeline of talent to fuel their growth."
FOXBusiness

Where US workers are quitting jobs at record rates

Workers in the U.S. resigned from a record 4.4 million jobs in September. Many Americans are leaving roles for better working conditions and pay amid a historically fast economic recovery. The wave of resignations hasn’t been uniform across the country, though. States in the West, including Hawaii, Montana, Utah and...
