North Carolina's new budget applies constructive conservatism

Summit, N.J. — Hosokawa Custom Processing Services LLC, a contract chemical processor, is spending $6.5 million to move from New Jersey to Goldsboro, N.C. "North Carolina has a large plastic and chemical manufacturing sector," said state Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders in a Nov. 17 news release. "Our state has the formula for chemical companies: a strong business climate and the skilled workers from Tier 1 research institutions and colleges to develop a pipeline of talent to fuel their growth."
