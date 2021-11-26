ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Black Friday will be cool and dry, but more rain going into tomorrow

KHOU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Friday will be cool and...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
The Hill

FDA advisers narrowly endorse Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill

An advisory group for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted to recommend Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill for infected adults at high risk for severe coronavirus illness, hospitalization or death. The panel narrowly endorsed Merck’s five-day oral treatment in a 13-10 vote on Tuesday. The advisers recommended the FDA...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

Appeals court judges appear skeptical of Trump's claim of executive privilege

Washington — A three-judge federal appeals court panel weighing whether former President Donald Trump can shield his White House records from the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol appeared skeptical of Mr. Trump's claims of executive privilege on Tuesday, the latest development in a legal standoff that could ultimately reach the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Be Cool
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy