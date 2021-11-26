ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe Bans Southern Africa Flights Over New Covid Strain

By Alex PIGMAN, AFP bureaus
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Europe rushed to ban travel from southern Africa on Friday to slow the spread of a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic. Global markets plunged as news sank in that a new variant more infectious than the Delta and possibly more resistant to vaccines...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jens Spahn
Zhang Wenhong
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
SCIENCE
Belgium
Europe
Portugal
Public Health
Philippines
Tokyo, JP
China
Lifestyle
South Korea
Japan
South Africa
Germany
Netherlands
Coronavirus
KTLA

More countries report 1st cases of the omicron variant

Brazil and Japan joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings indicate the mutant coronavirus was already in Europe close to a week before South Africa sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute disclosed that patient samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23 were […]
WORLD
WCIA

Omicron: World scurries to contain new COVID variant

With each passing hour, new restrictions were being slapped on travel from countries in southern Africa as the world scurried Saturday to contain a new variant of the coronavirus that has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after […]
WORLD
