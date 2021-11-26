ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streaming services becoming increasingly expensive, but there is better a way

KHOU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix, Hulu and Disney+ are just handful...

www.khou.com

Android Headlines

Best Streaming Service Deals

These days, there are a ton of streaming services. Everyone and their dog has decided they want a piece of the streaming pie, with some companies offering multiple streaming services – like ViacomCBS which has Paramount+, BET+ and SHOWTIME. However, there are some great streaming service deals that you can take advantage of.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Op-Ed: Disney+’s Willingness To Edit “The Simpsons” In Hong Kong Is The Reason Why Dave Chappelle And Netflix Are So Important

Hong Kong isn’t even 30 years removed from British rule, but the Chinese state is making sure that the locals know who is boss. In a move that South Park has been writing episodes about forever, Disney+ was forced to change a joke on The Simpsons mentioning Tienanmen Square because local censors don’t allow any mention of the 1989 massacre that saw demonstrators protesting the legitimacy of CCP. The result was the government injuring 6000 people and killing 300.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Disney’s Leonardo Aranguibel Talks Star Plus, Post-Pandemic OTT Predictions

Leonardo Aranguibel, VP of productions & development for The Walt Disney Company LatAm, joined moderator Nicolás Smirnoff, director of Prensario International, on Tuesday afternoon to discuss OTT platforms, Disney’s Star Plus, and the predicted future of original Latin American content. The conversation formed part of Ventana Sur’s virtual industry panel series. OTT services, like Disney Plus, broaden content accessibility, allowing for vast consumer freedom. They’ve been crucial in the distribution of global content during the pandemic. As viewers stray further from traditional cable outlets, the OTT model has adapted to modern markets, largely consisting of consumers who relish the freedom and range...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Streaming Services to See 150M Cancellations Next Year as Churn Heats Up, Deloitte Predicts

While most streaming services are still trying to scale up, a fresh challenge is emerging for companies hoping to be viable players in the market: Large-scale churn. The global consulting firm Deloitte released its 2022 technology, media and telecom predictions on Wednesday, and one of them is sure to be of interest to companies that are leaders in the streaming business, or hoping to become major players. Specifically, Deloitte predicts that more than 150 million people will cancel a paid streaming subscription in 2022, with a global churn rate of 30 percent. In the U.S., the churn rate is 38 percent. “It...
ECONOMY
digitalspy.com

AEW star announces she is leaving the company

AEW wrestler Big Swole has announced she's leaving the company after deciding not to renew her contract. Swole made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday (November 30), saying that she and AEW CEO Tony Khan had come to a mutual agreement. In her statement, Swole (real name Aerial Hull) said:...
WWE
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
bigblueunbiased.com

Seth Rogen Ripped for Downplaying Rising Crime in Los Angeles: ‘White Rich Privilege at Its Finest’

Seth Rogen, a multi-millionaire Hollywood star, has been severely ridiculed on social media for his “privileged” reaction to increased crime in Los Angeles. “It’s called living in a major city,” the actor-producer told YouTuber Casey Neistat, who said that he was robbed when his car was broken into, “because Los Angeles is a crime-riddled 3rd world shithole.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top self-care gifts for that person who’s earned it

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which self-care gifts are best? Shopping for gifts that are sure to excite your loved ones can be fun, but we’ll admit — it can also be tiring to pick products for other people. And after a year that’s already been tough, we all deserve some much-needed self-care. […]
LIFESTYLE
YourCentralValley.com

How to build the ultimate entertainment setup

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What do you need to build the ultimate entertainment setup This year has been unprecedented in terms of movie release strategies. Even the largest films, ones that had a budget of $200 million or more, could be streamed at home the same day they premiered in theaters. Whether […]
ELECTRONICS
siliconbayounews.com

10 Must-Watch Startups in New Orleans

It’s no secret there has been exciting news coming out of the New Orleans startup community over the last few months. Several businesses were acquired, including the city’s first “unicorn” company Lucid that was bought for $1 billion back in October. Now, those outside of the Silicon Bayou are taking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TechRadar

Hundreds of thousands of Android users infected by banking malware hosted on Play Store

In another instance of threat actors sneaking malware-ridden apps past Google's threat detection filters, cybersecurity researchers have revealed that over 300,000 users have downloaded malicious Android apps containing banking trojans. The researchers at ThreatFabric have identified four families of banking trojans that have recently been distributed via Google Play. In...
CELL PHONES
Sportico

Sports Betting Correction Sees Investors Shift as Market Matures

U.S. sports betting stocks have struggled for most of 2021. DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG), Penn National Gaming (Nasdaq: PENN) and PointsBet Holdings (OTC: PBTHF) are all down more than 50% from their all-time highs (-52%, -62% and -62.5%, respectively). But Jed Kelly (executive director for equity research, Oppenheimer & Co.) does not believe the market correction is indicative of an investor pool that has soured on the sports betting opportunity. Instead, he points to several short-term headwinds contributing to the snapback in valuations. “One, you’ve had New York [collecting a 51% tax rate],” he said. “Two, you’ve seen a lot of...
NFL
SPY

Price Drop: Save 46% on the Disney Princess Castle Exclusively at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is finally here, and the deals just keep pouring in. In fact, today is the best day of the year to start shopping for the best Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, toys, and more. This holiday season, Walmart has amazing deals on many popular products, including LG OLED TVs, coffee makers, headphones, and tons more. However, if you’ve got a little princess on your holiday shopping list, then we’ve found a deal that will make you her Christmas hero. Right now, you can get the Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle for more than 46% off. This drops the price from its regular listing...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Amazon set to become the largest delivery service in the US

UPS and FedEx could soon be beat at their own game by Amazon as the ecommerce giant is set to become the largest package delivery service in the US next year. As reported by CNBC, the company's CEO of its worldwide consumer business Dave Clark spoke with the news outlet in an interview on Squawk Box in which he revealed that Amazon is poised to overtake its longstanding rivals in the shipping business, saying:
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Omicron’s Impact on Retail? ‘Too Soon to Tell’

WHO has designated Omicron a Variant of Concern, hitting consumers with unwelcome news as they gear up for the holiday season. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Cyber Monday Means Busy Day For Twin Cities Amazon Workers

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Many of us will likely be turning to our smartphones or computers Monday to do some shopping. Cyber Monday has begun, and one of the busiest sites will most likely be Amazon. An Amazon facility in Maple Grove was filled with packages ready to be delivered Monday. Those packages were purchases made on Black Friday, and anything purchased on Cyber Monday will be in the facility in a few days. (credit: CBS) Employees who work at the Maple Grove facility were here until 8 p.m. Sunday and then back in at 2 a.m. to make sure they’re getting...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Variety

ViacomCBS, NENT Group Team to Launch New Pluto Service in Nordics (EXCLUSIVE)

ViacomCBS Networks International, a division of ViacomCBS, has joined forces with Scandinavia’s leading streaming company NENT Group to launch a new Pluto TV service across Sweden, Denmark and Norway in 2022. Under the partnership, NENT’s standalone AVOD service, Viafree, will be integrated into Pluto TV. NENT Group will serve as the platform’s leading advertising sales partner. The new service will feature curated channels and on-demand programming showcasing international and local content, including “Paradise,” “Luxury Trap” and “Familien fra Bryggen,” on top of top-rated global content from ViacomCBS’ library, such as “The Hills,” “Awkward,” “MTV Unplugged” and “Catfish.” The offer will...
BUSINESS

