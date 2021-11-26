Streaming services becoming increasingly expensive, but there is better a way

ViacomCBS Networks International, a division of ViacomCBS, has joined forces with Scandinavia’s leading streaming company NENT Group to launch a new Pluto TV service across Sweden, Denmark and Norway in 2022.
Under the partnership, NENT’s standalone AVOD service, Viafree, will be integrated into Pluto TV. NENT Group will serve as the platform’s leading advertising sales partner. The new service will feature curated channels and on-demand programming showcasing international and local content, including “Paradise,” “Luxury Trap” and “Familien fra Bryggen,” on top of top-rated global content from ViacomCBS’ library, such as “The Hills,” “Awkward,” “MTV Unplugged” and “Catfish.” The offer will...
