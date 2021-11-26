ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau presents North Pole Express Christmas Village

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Grapevine Convention...

Houston Chronicle

9 dazzling holiday displays and events happening in Texas this year

Houston is home to ample holiday festivities. There’s Lightscape at the Houston Botanic Gardens, the Texas Winter Lights at the Marriott Marquis downtown, City Lights at Avenida Houston and Discovery Green, Deck the Trees at the Alley Theatre, Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo, Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston, and countless self-guided tours through illuminated neighborhoods including River Oaks, the Heights, Tanglewood and more.
newscenter1.tv

Holiday Express train departs Hill City for the North Pole

HILL CITY, S.D. — Hill City started its Christmas Celebrations Friday with the parade and the Holiday Express Train. During the summer, the train operates as a tribute to 1880’s history, but for more than 15 years, it has transported passengers to the North Pole during the Holiday Season. Trains...
HILL CITY, SD
Tifton Gazette

North Pole Express: Museum hosts holiday lineup

TIFTON — In celebration of the holiday season, the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture has prepared a lineup of new and old festivities for people of all ages to come enjoy throughout November and December. Major events include the returning North Pole Express, a trip to the...
TIFTON, GA
murfreesborovoice.com

Cannonsburgh Christmas Village

Cannonsburgh Village will be transformed into a Christmas Village, and the community is invited to visit. The free event begins Friday, December 3 and will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday nights through December 19. “We’re happy to offer this experience to the Murfreesboro community at no charge,” said Nate Williams,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
expressnews.com

Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: holiday river parade, Wonderland Christmas, Pat Green

Ford Holiday River Parade: The river parade returns this year to help kick off the holiday season, San Antonio-style. The parade will feature lighted barges and a visit from Santa Claus. The start of the parade will coincide with the lighting of the H-E-B Christmas tree at Travis Park. 6 p.m. today, San Antonio River Walk, downtown. $23 (free viewing on the east side of the River Walk between Pecan Street and Richmond Avenue), thesanantonioriverwalk.com.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Grosse Pointe News

The Village lights up for Christmas

CITY OF GROSSE POINTE — The annual Village Tree Lighting returns Friday, featuring carols sung by the Grosse Pointe South Choir, hot cocoa provided by the Grosse Pointe Boat Club, s’mores, warming fires, glow sticks, reindeer and a special guest for holiday photos. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday,...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
Southlake Style

Grapevine Releases 2021 Christmas Lineup

The Christmas Capital of Texas is back in full swing this December. Last week, the city of Grapevine released its full calendar of holiday events going on in December. The season kicks off with the Carol of the Lights, where the city turns on the lights and celebrates the season with fireworks and music at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, according to a media release.
GRAPEVINE, TX
FOX 21 Online

‘Christmas City Express’ Returns To North Shore Scenic Railroad

DULUTH, Minn. – The “Christmas City Express” is back for families to enjoy at the North Shore Scenic Railroad. It’s based off a story of a young girl riding on a train Christmas Eve to see her grandparents in Duluth when… “The train she’s on is caught in a horrific storm, and while everyone on board is safe, well, their stuck in the middle of nowhere and they fear Christmas will be lost. It’s what the little girl and the conductor do next that saves Christmas for everyone on the train,” explained Ken Buehler, executive director of the North Shore Scenic Railroad.
DULUTH, MN
boothbayregister.com

The North Pole Express returns with some new traditions

After a long two years, Santa will once again greet happy children of all ages aboard the North Pole Express. Beginning on Dec. 4, the Christmas train will leave Freeport Station at the Boothbay Railway Village Museum, 586 Wiscasset Road, and head to the ‘North Pole’ every weekend before Christmas. Festivities and grounds open from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
La Crosse Tribune

'A Hixon Family Christmas' on display for visitors

The La Crosse County Historical Society presents “A Hixon Family Christmas” at the Hixon House, 429 7th St. N., La Crosse. Visitors can see the Hixon House decorated for a family Christmas circa 1905, enjoy the sounds of holiday music emanating from the Steinway piano and have a holiday treat in the Visitors’ Center.
LA CROSSE, WI
Galveston.com

North Pole to Moody Gardens: Santa Soon to Land

Santa parachutes in at 5pm on Saturday, November 20. Only one more day until guests watch while Santa Claus parachutes down from the North Pole to Moody Gardens to help prepare the property for the grand lighting of the Festival of Lights trail, one of the largest holiday lighting events on the Gulf Coast. The public can attend the Opening Day festivities of Holiday in the Gardens on November 20 with live entertainment from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Santa parachutes in at 5 p.m. and after mixing and mingling, Mr. Claus will flip the switch to begin the holiday season at 6 p.m. When the lights go up, the gates officially open for the season and guests can explore the 20th annual Festival of Lights trail filled with even more lights than before, over 100 sound enhanced animated light displays themed to their favorite holiday music, hot cocoa, fireside smores, pictures with Santa and much more.
GALVESTON, TX
livelytimes.com

Missoula Symphony visits North Pole with Holiday Pops

The Missoula Symphony continues its 2021-2022 season Dec. 3-5 with the annual holiday spectacular, “Holiday Pops!” This beloved local tradition marks the start of Missoula’s holiday season, as well as the first time the Missoula Symphony Chorale will perform live since the start of the pandemic. There will even be a “special visit from our friends at the North Pole,” according to the Missoula Symphony website.
MISSOULA, MT
freeweekly.com

Journey To The North Pole: Polar Express pulls out of Branson’s FlyRide station

It’s an extraordinary gift, one that can be experienced by only those who still believe in the magic of Christmas. That’s what one critic said about the movie “The Polar Express.” But it might also be said of a special holiday event taking place at FlyRide, a unique attraction located at 3115 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
LIFESTYLE
Madison County Journal

Children’s Museum opening ‘North Pole’

The Mississippi Children’s Museum’s (MCM) Journey to the North Pole exhibit opens November 22 to kick-off the holiday season. Based on cherished holiday traditions, Journey to the North Pole transforms MCM’s Gertrude C. Ford Exhibition Hall into a magical winter wonderland of snowy skies, glittering holiday decorations, and invitations for memorable family holiday experiences!
MUSEUMS
culturemap.com

Dallas by Chocolate Tours presents Christmas Lights, Chocolate & Sips Tours

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas by Chocolate Tours will present Christmas Lights, Chocolate & Sips Tours. Guests will be able to view Dallas' most spectacular holiday displays in the Park Cities and downtown Dallas while sipping beverages like hot chocolate and more while listening to holiday music. There will also be a Christmas Trivia (for chocolate prizes) and more. Dessert venues may range from chocolatiers to pastry shops to ice cream parlors.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

33rd Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 33rd Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting will begin with the illumination of Uptown’s 300 custom, 20-ft. holiday trees along Post Oak Boulevard from the West Loop to Richmond Avenue. The family event will feature festive holiday shopping and treats, unique street entertainment, and the sights and sounds of the holiday season, along with a special appearance from Santa. Following the ceremonial lighting of Uptown’s holiday trees, the evening will culminate with a fireworks display followed by a light show.
POLITICS
WKYC

High demand is creating a 'North Pole' labor shortage

SARASOTA, Fla. — Santa is back in business and making a return to many malls and events even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll. In fact, Mr. and Mrs. Claus are in such high demand that they might not be able to make all their rounds this year.
ECONOMY
culturemap.com

Enchant Christmas presents The Great Search

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Known for transporting guests to a world of festive wonder, Enchant will present The Great Search, the first in a series of five fascinating adventures. Guests embark on a quest within the mystical forest of millions of twinkling lights and a world of wondrous art installations as they journey to save Christmas. The adventure includes gliding down the Ice Skating Trail, sampling gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visiting the artisan Christmas market, and meeting the Big Man himself, all before stepping into the most magical Christmas light maze the world has ever seen.
ARTS
Norristown Times Herald

To Santa: Conshohocken couple offers express mail to North Pole

PLYMOUTH — You won’t find this Santa’s helper decked out in head-to-toe red or sporting an impressive white beard. But that doesn’t diminish Dottie Mandarano’s importance on the North Pole Christmas crew. In fact, Mandarano has a direct line North via the special “Santa Letters” mailbox in the front yard of her Conshohocken home.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

