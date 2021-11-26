Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau presents North Pole Express Christmas Village

Santa parachutes in at 5pm on Saturday, November 20. Only one more day until guests watch while Santa Claus parachutes down from the North Pole to Moody Gardens to help prepare the property for the grand lighting of the Festival of Lights trail, one of the largest holiday lighting events on the Gulf Coast. The public can attend the Opening Day festivities of Holiday in the Gardens on November 20 with live entertainment from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.. Santa parachutes in at 5 p.m. and after mixing and mingling, Mr. Claus will flip the switch to begin the holiday season at 6 p.m. When the lights go up, the gates officially open for the season and guests can explore the 20th annual Festival of Lights trail filled with even more lights than before, over 100 sound enhanced animated light displays themed to their favorite holiday music, hot cocoa, fireside smores, pictures with Santa and much more.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO