ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Pandora Black Friday deals 2021: Save 20% on necklaces, earrings and more in the sale

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270GeG_0d7EaBpd00

The most eagerly anticipated shopping event of the year – Black Friday – is here. It’s the perfect time to bag a bargain, with all our favourite brands and retailers, including Amazon , Currys , H&M and John Lewis & Partners , slashing the prices of big-ticket items, from fashion , beauty and home appliances to tech , gaming and TVs .

The shopping bonanza serves as an ideal opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done too, and if there’s one brand that’s likely to be on many wishlists, it’s Pandora.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

As brands go, it needs little introduction. When it first launched it focused on creating charms for every occasion and boy were they all the rage. But things have changed a little since then. This year it announced it was aiming to be entirely carbon neutral by 2025 and produced a collection of lab-grown diamonds . It also noticed a gap in the market for Noughties kids, and launched a range to charm a Gen-Z crowd .

Owing to its popularity, it’s no surprise that its Black Friday sale is one of the most eagerly anticipated. And the brand has certainly done us good by offering 20 per cent off its jewellery until Monday 29 November.

To help make your gift buying (whether that’s for yourself, or a loved one) a little easier, we’ve handpicked a selection of our favourite pieces in the sale to help you sparkle even more than usual.

Read more:

Pandora sparkling wishbone ring: Was £35, now £28, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHBgO_0d7EaBpd00

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, so the saying goes, so why not give the gift of sparkle this Christmas? This wishbone ring is encrusted with stones, which are likely to catch the light beautifully. If silver isn’t the colour you’re after, it also comes in rose gold (was £45, now £36, Pandora.net ) and gold (was £55, now £44, Pandora.net ).

Buy now

Pandora Me link chain necklace: Was £90, now £72, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ej0qC_0d7EaBpd00

The jewellery brand went big with its link chain designs for its Me latest collection, and we’re here for it. We featured this necklace when we reviewed the range , with our writer noting that the dainty design made it a firm favourite. “In the middle, there’s a clasp for attaching your chosen charms – we opted for the rays of life medallion (was £35, now £28, Pandora.ne t), a standout for our Gen Z tester owing to it being understated yet still a little sparkly,” they noted.

Buy now

Pandora moments bangle: Was £125, now £100, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02alei_0d7EaBpd00

A timeless classic, this bangle can be worn on its own or paired with other bracelets for a real wrist party, for example, with this heart clasp snake chain bracelet (was £80, now £64, Pandora.net ). While we’re partial to the rose gold, it’s also available in silver (was £55, now £44, Pandora.net ) at a more pocket-friendly price point.

Buy now

Pandora curb chain necklace: Was £125, now £100, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fju0o_0d7EaBpd00

Cast your mind back to June 2020 and you may remember how a chain worn by Connell Waldron (aka Paul Mescal) brought necklace mania to the UK. We think this example is a perfect everyday piece, and it’s available in silver (was £45, now £36, Pandora.net ) and rose gold (was £115, now £92, Pandora.net ), should gold not be your metal of choice.

Buy now

Pandora Me link chain bracelet: Was £70, now £56, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1gYs_0d7EaBpd00

“You simply cannot go wrong with a chain bracelet, and this one from Pandora stood out as a favourite,” noted our writer in our review of the Pandora Me collection . “The chunky design makes it more of a statement piece, particularly when worn with the styling pavé double link (was £30, now £24, Pandora.net ),” they added. We’d be more than happy to unwrap this on Christmas morning.

Buy now

Pandora celestial sparkling star stud earrings: Was £45, now £36, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmsPf_0d7EaBpd00

Nothing quite says understated glamour like a pair of sparkly stud earrings, and we predict you’ll get a lot of wear out of this pair. They feature small star-shaped crystals in prongs and currently have 20 per cent off in the sale. If you’re looking to curate a chic ear party, these are the earrings to start with.

Buy now

Pandora reflexions mesh bracelet: Was £150, now £120, Pandora.net

This is yet another timeless classic that stood out to us – we think it’ll elevate casualwear and eveningwear alike. If it’s not gold you’re after, it’s also available in silver and rose gold. Whichever colourway you choose, we think it’ll make a very thoughtful gift, either to yourself or a friend.

Buy now

Pandora asymmetrical heart hoop earrings: Was £40, now £32, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVgC8_0d7EaBpd00

You can’t go wrong with a pair of silver hoops, and these heart-shaped earrings are engraved with “loved”, making them that little bit more special. As an everyday piece of jewellery, they’re bound to cheer up even your dowdiest of outfits, and you could even wear them next to the smaller heart hoop earrings (was £35, now £28, Pandora.net ).

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on jewellery and offers on other accessories, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Shop Walmart’s best Black Friday deals now

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. Walmart has been leading up to Black Friday by posting a wide range of impressive deals all month long, and this week has proven to be no different — savings continue today on some of the most in-demand items from the retail giant.
SHOPPING
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
CBS News

Black Friday deals under $100 you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With shipping delays looming over shopper's minds and the nation continuing to experience supply chain disruptions, the holiday shopping season...
SHOPPING
koamnewsnow.com

Amazon’s Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2021

For Amazon, Cyber Monday deals kick off two days ahead of time. The online shopping giant launches its massive Cyber Monday weekend sale that starts on Saturday, Nov. 27, and continues through Cyber Monday itself, Nov. 29. Though many of the details have yet to be announced, Amazon says that...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sale#Black Friday Deals#Hoop Earrings#Pandora Black#H M#John Lewis Partners#Boots Black
CNET

Black Friday 2021 ad scans: Walmart, Amazon, Target, Macy's and more reveal their biggest deals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday isn't just one day -- it's a week, a month, a season. And the big event is already upon us, with retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Amazon and others outlining their full plans and specific deals for Black Friday week. That includes big price cuts on favorites like Apple devices, Sony and Bose headphones, and even online availability for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Thanks to retailers "leaking" their slate of price cuts via newspaper circulars, available online days before, we now know hard dates: Target's deals will start Nov. 21 and Walmart's will start Nov. 22.
SHOPPING
whdh.com

Target reveals list of deals for Black Friday week

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Target on Monday revealed its list of deals ahead of next week’s Black Friday sales. Black Friday deals will be available in stores and online from Nov. 21-27, the Minneapolis-based retail chain announced in a news release. Target says it will add even more deals from Nov. 25-27.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
thecharlottepost.com

Black Friday shopping tradition takes a virtual turn

The crush of Black Friday shopping in the real world is giving way to virtual pursuits of bargains. For many people, shopping Black Friday deals at retail outlets is a thing of the past. Alternative sales to shop online offer deals just as great as in brick-and-mortar stores. Covid-19 has...
RETAIL
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

There’s now just one more day until Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – and the deals are ramping up. Just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed even more across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking...
SHOPPING
People

15 Black Friday Super Deals Hiding in Amazon's Overstock Outlet — All $10 and Under

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Amazon's Black Friday has been in full swing since Thanksgiving, and the deals are better than ever before. Apple AirPods and best-selling Roombas are at their lowest prices ever, Yankee Candle's holiday scents are 50 percent off, and Amazon devices start at $15. But in case you were looking for some extra super steals, Amazon's hidden Overstock Outlet is packed with tons of $10 and under deals on everyday essentials.
SHOPPING
FanSided

PS5: Where to buy a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday

Retailers have been hosting their Black Friday sale pretty much all month long both in stores and online; however, the actual day, Friday, November 26, will still see shoppers rush to stores in hopes of securing the best deals and savings of the year. Many will be heading into the frenzy in hopes of buying a PlayStation 5 this year. Released last year, the PS5 is one of this year’s hottest gifts — but will you be able to find one?
VIDEO GAMES
NBC News

Macy's Black Friday deals 2021: Early holiday sales on Macy's products

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Macy’s is known for its Thanksgiving Day parade,...
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

359K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy