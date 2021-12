BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Bowling Green Falcons volleyball team (20-8, 16-2) will travel to Muncie, Ind., for the 2021 MAC Volleyball Tournament. The Falcons are the No. 2 seed in the bracket, earning a first-round bye. Bowling Green's first match will be on Monday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. The Falcons will face the winner of the quarterfinal match between Ohio and Northern Illinois. With a win in the semifinal, Bowling Green can advance to the MAC Championship, held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. All matches will be held in Worthen Arena at Ball State University.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO