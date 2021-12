Huskies go 2-0 The Eau Claire North boys hockey team got two goals each from Caden Sutter and Hayden Bell to defeat Antigo 8-0 on Saturday and move to 2-0 this season. Sam Feck and Noah Bestul passed two assists for the Huskies, who scored three goals each in the first and second periods. Tristan Bock and Gabe Richardson combined for the shutout in goal.

