The Drifters Girl review: Beverley Knight shines within weakly scripted jukebox musical

The Magic Flute, a German opera by Mozart, first premiered in Vienna in 1791; Mozart himself conducted the orchestra that night. In the more than 200 years since, the show has undoubtedly been produced in any number of ways, from the magical and lush to the spare and contemporary. Even so, the Lyric Opera’s current mounting of a production that first premiered nearly a decade ago is one of the most unique interpretations of opera—perhaps of any musical production—seen on stage in recent memory. The realization of a collaboration between director Barrie Kolsky and a performance group known simply as 1927, this version is something more akin to a film, even as actors belt out the famous arias sans amplification. The production realizes Mozart’s whimsical story of a young prince on a quest to find his princess without sets at all, instead projecting the scene’s details onto a blank screen, non-stop animation depicting the various forests, caverns and palaces where the story unfolds. It’s an intriguing approach, turning on its head nearly everything one expects of an opera, the elaborate stagings and jaw-dropping costumes of a grand production.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO