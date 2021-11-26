ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Christmas shopping hits sales at sofa specialist ScS

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSofa specialist ScS says pent-up demand during the pandemic has eased significantly, with shoppers preferring to spend on Christmas presents earlier this year. The company said like-for-like orders dropped 10.6% in the 16 weeks to November 20 compared with a year earlier, with a sharp fall in the last seven weeks...

