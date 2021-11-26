ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greek private sector bank deposits stable in October

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) - Greek private sector bank deposits were almost unchanged in October after rising for eight consecutive months, central bank data showed on Friday. Business and...

