Greek private sector bank deposits stable in October

ATHENS – CLIA praised Greece for its leadership role in cruise resumption and presented the cruise sector priorities for 2022 at meetings held this week with the Greek Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, and Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis. Assessment of cruise resumption in 2021, preparation for the 2022 cruise season including application of the recently revised Greek cruise protocol, and smooth port operations combined with responsible tourism and decarbonization are among the cruise sector priorities discussed. The meetings, which took place during the first visit to Greece by CLIA’s newly appointed Director General in Europe, Marie-Caroline Laurent, were an opportunity to confirm the fruitful cooperation between CLIA and the Greek Government, which led to the successful, safe resumption of cruising in the region.

