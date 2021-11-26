The Beatles: Secret conversation featured in Get Back reveals John Lennon’s ‘only regret’ about Beatles songs

A secret conversation featured in new documentary Get Back reveals John Lennon ’s “only regret” about his time with The Beatles .

The moment, featured in part two of Peter Jackson ’s seven-hour docuseries, occurs during a chat recorded in secret days after George Harrison quits the band.

Lennon, after refusing to take anyone’s calls, arrives at the Twickenham studio where the band have been writing songs for what would be their final live performance and record together.

McCartney and Lennon meet in a cafeteria away from the camera to discuss Harrison’s growing frustrations with the songwriting process – but intertitles inform the viewer: "They are unaware that the film-makers have planted a hidden microphone in a flowerpot.”

When discussing McCartney’s high expectations when it comes to songwriting, he tells Lennon he’d have liked it if both him and Harrison could have fought back a bit when he made certain demands about where he believed a song should go.

“Now, the only regret about the past numbers is when, because I’ve been so frightened, I've allowed you to take it somewhere where I didn't want,” Lennon replies, adding: “And then, that my only chance was to let George take over, or interest George in it.”

He then shared how he would have liked the collaboration process to have been given the chance.

“If you give me your suggestions, let me reject them and pinch the one I like is where my writing side is,” he tells McCartney. “Same goes for the arranging 'cause there was a period where none of us could actually say anything about your arrangements 'cause you would reject it all.”

He added: A lot of the times you were right – and a lot of the times you were wrong.”

The first two instalments of Get Back are available to stream on Disney Plus now. Find our verdict here .