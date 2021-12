KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College has a lot to be thankful for this year. We are grateful to have students in our classrooms. We are thankful for our new state-of-the-art nursing facility. We are grateful to have received special recognition this year for being one of only two community colleges in the state to have exceeded our enrollment goals for the fall. We were also recognized as 3rd in the state and 12th in the nation by the Best Value Schools list of Best Associate of Arts Degrees in 2021.

KENANSVILLE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO