Roborock’s S7 Robot Vacuum Is the All-in-One Cleaning Solution You Need

In a busy world — and we do live in a very busy world, these days — we could all use a little convenience and support. There are many products or items out there that promise to offer some reprieve, but a lot of times, they just add more work. Take robot vacuums, for instance. Sure, they operate out of a dock, can return on their own to charge, and will vacuum and clean on a schedule, but they don’t always work as intended. They might get stuck, prompting you to seek out the device and free it. They also have dustbins that need to be emptied regularly, much like a traditional vacuum. In this way, they do help clean and take away some of that responsibility, but they also add new tasks and considerations. The Roborock S7, with its Auto-Empty Dock, turns all of that on its head. This super intelligent vacuum can clean, empty, and continue operating for up to eight weeks with minimal input.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO