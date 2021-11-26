ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Israeli man wanted in Italy cable car custody case arrested

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d7EWjHr00

Police in Cyprus have arrested an Israeli man wanted by Italy for having helped spirit the 6-year-old lone survivor of a cable car accident out of Italy and to Israel, authorities said on Friday.

Eitan Biran was the sole survivor of the May 23 cable car crash in northern Italy that killed 14 people, including his parents and younger brother. Ever since, he has been the focus of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy.

Earlier this month, an Italian judge issued an arrest warrant for Gabriel Abutbul Alon, who is accused of having driven the car on Sept. 11 that spirited Eitan from his home near Pavia, Italy to Switzerland. Also named in the arrest warrant was Eitan’s maternal grandfather, Shmulik Peleg, who was also in the car and then flew with Eitan to his home in Israel aboard a private jet.

Asked about Alon’s arrest, Cypriot police said Friday they had arrested a 50-year-old suspect in the custody case at a hotel in the coastal resort town of Limassol on Thursday on the strength of a European arrest warrant. Law enforcement officials said they believed Alon's extradition to Italy could take some time if he opts to fight it during court proceedings.

An Israeli court has ordered Eitan to be returned to his relatives in Italy, ruling his relocation to Israel was unlawful and ordering Peleg to pay around $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees. But Israel’s Supreme Court earlier this month ordered a freeze on Eitan’s return until it decides whether to hear an appeal by the Peleg family members.

Eitan and his parents were living in Italy at the time of the accident. After his release from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment, Italian juvenile court officials ruled the child would live with a paternal aunt, Aya Biran, near Pavia, in northern Italy.

Comments / 0

Related
thecamarilloacorn.com

Man arrested on suspicion of ramming police car

A transient was arrested Nov. 14 on suspicion of ramming the patrol vehicle of a Ventura County sheriff’s deputy with another SUV that looked like a law enforcement car, authorities said. The collision occurred in an agricultural area of the Santa Rosa Valley at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on a...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Italy#Extradition#Private Jet#Israeli#Italian#Cypriot#European
WTHR

Man wanted for 20 years, found and arrested in Alabama

RICHMOND, Ind. — Investigators made an arrest Friday that finally gave closure to a 20-year-old case out of Richmond, Indiana. Larry Flake was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on Aug. 30, 2001. The charge stemmed from an incident that was reported to the Richmond Police Department in the fall of 1999.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
AFP

France issues arrest warrant over Japan 'parental kidnap'

French authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Japanese woman whose two children have been kept from their father in a case that has revived debate about "parental kidnapping" in Japan. French authorities issued the international warrant over allegations of parental abduction and endangering a minor, according to a source close to the issue and Fichot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Switzerland
WCIA

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty to drug trafficking charges

(The Hill) – The wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán has pleaded guilty to U.S. drug trafficking charges. Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty Thursday to three federal charges before a D.C. court, according to The Associated Press: conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine; a money laundering conspiracy charge; and engaging in transactions with […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Body found near Plymouth confirmed as 18-year-old

A body found on a beach near Plymouth has been confirmed as Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, who went missing on her way to meet friends, Devon and Cornwall police confirmed on Tuesday. The teenager went missing on 20 November, and had been waiting to catch a bus into town after leaving home.Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: “Formal identification has now been completed and it has been confirmed that the body located in Bovisand on 23 November is that of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.“Her family have been informed of this update and have asked for their privacy to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Yussuf Mustapha: 14-year-old among four teenagers jailed for life after murder of schoolboy Keon Lincoln

Four teenagers have been jailed for life over the murder of 15-year-old schoolboy Keon Lincoln in a gun and knife attack in Birmingham.Fourteen-year-old Yussuf Mustapha, who is thought to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of gun murder, was accused of firing the fatal shot and was sentenced to life in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.Keon’s mother Sharmaine Lincoln, who after hearing gunshots found her son wounded outside their home in Handsworth, described his murder as “a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”.The fatal attack in January had been “carefully planned and executed” using a revolver and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

463K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy