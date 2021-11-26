ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, MO

At least one shot in Berkeley early Friday morning

By Jason Maxwell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzewX_0d7EWdzV00

BERKELEY, Mo. – At least one person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Berkeley.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. on January Avenue near Packard Avenue. One vehicle was stopped at that location.

Trending story: A Missouri family’s outrageous con that ended with a 2015 murder

FOX 2 is looking to get more information from the police on this incident. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

EB 70 to NB 270 ramp blocked due to fatal crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A fatal crash happened Wednesday morning at about 5 a.m. on eastbound I-70 to northbound I-270. The crash involved a commercial vehicle. The entire ramp is still blocked as of 7:20 a.m. It is unknown at this time how long the ramp will be blocked. FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkeley, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Berkeley, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Maxwell
FOX2Now

Multi-vehicle crash on I-55 at Butler Hill

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An accident involving four vehicles slowed traffic on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County. The accident took place Monday around 1:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate at Butler Hill Road. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will have more information...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Weather#Fox2 News
FOX 2

Multiple car crash closes lanes on EB 40 at Winghaven in O’Fallon

O’FALLON, Mo. – A two-car crash occurred on eastbound 40 at Winghaven in O’Fallon, Missouri Monday morning. The crash happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. Lanes in that area are blocked off. All traffic is being forced off at Winghaven. Motorists are then able to loop around back onto 40. It is unknown at this time […]
O'FALLON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Man found shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS – The holiday weekend ended with a deadly shooting in north St. Louis. Police said a man was found shot to death at about 10 p.m. Sunday. He was found on North Euclid Avenue at Thekla Avenue. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy