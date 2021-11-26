At least one shot in Berkeley early Friday morning

BERKELEY, Mo. – At least one person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Berkeley.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. on January Avenue near Packard Avenue. One vehicle was stopped at that location.

FOX 2 is looking to get more information from the police on this incident. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.