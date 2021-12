After setting off in a rubber boat from Turkey under the cover of darkness, Mohammed, a Syrian in his twenties, arrived on Cyprus's north coast in October. He had left Idlib province weeks earlier en route to the eastern Mediterranean island, less than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Turkish shore. "There were women and children" on board, said Mohammed, preferring to use a pseudonym as he still has relatives in Idlib. After crossing the UN-patrolled Green Line that separates the divided island, he applied for asylum in the EU-member Republic of Cyprus.

