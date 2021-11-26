ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa man arrested after punching woman, biting and cutting man Thanksgiving morning

By Phil Pinarski
 5 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) – The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly attacked a man and a woman on Thanksgiving morning.

According to TPD, Pasha Darget, 36, was taken into custody after officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of James I. Harrison Parkway just after 8 a.m.

Darget is accused of punching a 46-year-old woman as well as biting and cutting a 22-year-old man with a kitchen knife. The victims were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Darget was charged with assault and a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on an $8,500 bond.

