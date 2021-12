In a game of two very different halves, North Texas came up short once again in a 69-63 loss to Miami on Friday for both teams’ second game of the ESPN Events Invitational. With the two programs playing for the first time ever, the Mean Green held a 40-28 advantage at halftime but flamed out in the second half in shooting 8-of-25 (32 percent) from the field after the break. After struggling behind the arc in a 71-59 loss to Kansas (4-of-27 on 3-pointers), North Texas came out hot from deep making its first three 3-pointers and went 13-of-28 (46.4 percent) on the day.

