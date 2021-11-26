ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Priti Patel yet to appoint UK borders chief three months after applications closed

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8tpf_0d7EWKPo00

Priti Patel has yet to appoint a top borders and immigration official amid the Channel crisis, despite the job application closing more than three months ago.

The home secretary is under increasing pressure over small boat crossings after the French government said on Friday that she was “no longer invited” to a crucial summit with European ministers.

French president Emmanuel Macron accused Boris Johnson of failing to act “seriously” in the migrant crisis by making public demands, as he justified the decision to withdraw Ms Patel’s invitation.

It has also emerged that Ms Patel’s department has yet to recruit a director general for Borders and Enforcement – a role aimed at tackling small boat crossings – even though applications closed on 8 August.

The Home Office announced in June it was seeking an “engaging and collaborative leader” for the £149,000 government post as part of a planned overhaul in operations.

The new director general will be expected to oversee 15,000 civil servants, a budget of £1.28bn and a fleet which includes six coastal patrol vessels and five maritime cutters.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said it was “only right” that Ms Patel’s department takes “appropriate time” to find the right person for the crucial role.

But according to the i , which first reported on the still-open position, the failure to recruit for the role and the departure of four senior borders and immigration officials were down to the “toxic” atmosphere at the Home Office.

Citing Boris Johnson’s decision to stand by Ms Patel over bullying allegations, a source told the newspaper: “There is a big turnover of senior staff as people think if there are no consequences for bad behaviour, they can’t carry on working there.”

Labour said the failure to name someone in top borders and immigration role showed that Ms Patel had “completely lost control of this situation”.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, said: “The home secretary is never short on tough rhetoric, but when it comes to effective action she is nowhere to be seen.”

The new director general is set to replace two interim chiefs, Border Force boss Paul Lincoln and Tyson Hepple, in charge of immigration enforcement, as part of a restructure overseen by Ms Patel the permanent secretary.

A Home Office spokesperson told The Independent : “We are in the process of recruiting a new joint Borders and Enforcement director general.

“In the interim we have appointed two excellent acting directors general for Border Force and immigration enforcement who are both dedicated to stopping dangerous small boat crossings and the ruthless people smugglers.”

The added: “It is only right that we take the appropriate time to appoint a candidate of considerable experience and expertise to the new role. They will be announced in due course.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted

The UK is “not taking its share” of asylum seekers and France will not accept planned operations to force small boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that thousands of people were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way” of reaching the UK.He said that France would not accept pushbacks at sea, or joint patrols involving British authorities to stop boats from being launched.“Can you imagine French police officers on British beaches?” he asked. “We are not the subcontractors of the British government.”It comes after groups...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Pushback’ of refugee boats will go ahead despite mass Channel drownings, Boris Johnson vows

Controversial plans to “push back” refugee boats in the English Channel will go ahead, despite 27 deaths last week and mounting legal challenges, Boris Johnson has vowed.The tactic had been thrown into doubt by complex rules drawn up by the Home Office – suggesting Priti Patel might back down in the face of widespread protests.And a report by a parliamentary committee warned of more tragedies to come, because the policy would make Channel crossings “even more dangerous”.But the prime minister doubled down on the plan in the Commons, as he claimed a vote on legislation next week is a...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Macron ‘brands PM clown’ amid parliament security breach as man ‘jumps’ barrier

Emmanuel Macron has branded Boris Johnson “un clown” in private conversations with advisers, according to reports in the French press.The magazine Le Canard Enchaîné quoted the French president as saying that he was able to have serious conversations with the prime minister in private, only to find him “giving us a hard time” in public later.The comments come amid an ongoing row between London and Paris over the Channel crisis, with both sides blaming the other for failing to stem the flow of refugees and migrants making the treacherous journey from Britain and France.“It is sad to see a major...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

A U.K. parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticized government plans to deter migrants from trying to reach Britain in small boats, saying the measures will endanger lives without stopping dangerous journeys like the one that killed 27 people last week.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed legislation that would give authorities patrolling the English Channel the power to turn away boats carrying migrants. The Nationality and Borders Bill would also make it more difficult for people who enter the country illegally to claim asylum and allow asylum-seekers to be screened abroad.But the Joint Committee on Human Rights a cross-party...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

Lord Kerr demolishes Priti Patel’s ‘economic migrants’ narrative with just three simple facts

What’s that, a crossbench peer shut down the home secretary’s narrative around refugees with three points alone? Good lord.Literally.Social media users have rushed to heap praise on Lord Kerr of Kenlochard and his contribution to a debate on migrants held in the House of Lords on Thursday afternoon.It came just hours after it was reported that 27 people had died when their boat sank during an attempted crossing of the English Channel. The first victim of the tragedy, 24-year-old Kurdish student Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, was identified on Friday.While the debate – moved by former Vauxhall MP Baroness Hoey - was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Channel#French#European#Borders And Enforcement#The Home Office
The Independent

Voices: This is the real reason Priti Patel has been barred from France

There is some irony in the fact that about the only person the French are not allowing into their country right now is Priti Patel. In an unusually blunt diplomatic snub, her day trip to Calais on Sunday has been cancelled – and so have the scheduled face-to-face talks with the French authorities about the loss of life in the English Channel. One hopes they’ll still pick up the phone for her but you never know. Given the enormity of what has happened, it seems a bit impetuous – childish, even – banning Patel from her own meeting but it...
EUROPE
newschain

France ‘uninvites’ Priti Patel to meeting on migrant crisis after receiving ‘unacceptable’ letter from Boris Johnson

A meeting between Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin has been dramatically cancelled following Boris Johnson’s latest intervention in the migrant crisis. A public letter sent by the Prime Minister to President Emmanuel Macron was described as “unacceptable” by the French Interior Ministry which said Ms...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Telegraph

Avoid ‘dehumanising’ the dead in Channel tragedy, Priti Patel tells BBC

Priti Patel is to ask the BBC and other media to reconsider the use of “dehumanising” language when referring to migrants. The Home Secretary made the pledge after being urged by an SNP MP to take action on the BBC’s use of “migrants” for the 27 men, women and children who died when their dinghy capsized off the coast of Calais on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Priti Patel faces three legal challenges over refugee pushback plans

Priti Patel is facing three legal challenges over her controversial plans to push back refugees on small boats in the Channel who are trying to reach the UK. Several charities including Care4Calais and Channel Rescue are involved in two linked challenges arguing that Patel’s plans are unlawful under human rights and maritime laws. Freedom from Torture is involved in a third challenge.
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel accuses Labour of standing up for ‘unlimited migration’

Priti Patel has accused Labour of always standing up for "unlimited migration". The home secretary made the comments as she responded to a question on how the government is dealing with the Channel crisis, with many migrants crossing in small boats. "Of course they attack the new plan for immigration....
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

‘Beg pardon?’: Minister surprised after learning that civil servants ‘have called Priti Patel a moron’

A minister was left flabbergasted after he learnt that civil servants have allegedly branded home secretary Priti Patel a “moron”. In an interview with Sky News’ Kay Burley, small business minister Paul Scully looked shocked after he was relayed the comments allegedly made over the weekend and was asked to make the case for why Patel is actually not a moron.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

359K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy