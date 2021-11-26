ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Takeaways from the Lions loss to the Bears on Thanksgiving

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qs9JU_0d7EW0qX00

The Detroit Lions failed to deliver a win once again in Week 12. Playing at home against a banged-up Chicago Bears team that had lost five in a row, the Lions once again couldn’t seal the deal on a late lead and fell, 16-14, on a last-second field goal by Bears kicker Cairo Santos.

Now that the tryptophan has worn off from the postgame turkey spread, it’s time to dive back into another game where the Lions played well enough to win but also just a bit worse to create the loss. Now 0-10-1 on the season, this game represented Detroit’s best chance all season to notch an entry in the win column.

Here are some morning-after takeaways on the Lions’ Thanksgiving loss to the Bears.

Aaron Glenn's defensive scheming needs logic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zjpfc_0d7EW0qX00
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Lions defensive coordinator generally gets favorable reviews for coaxing as much as he can out of a defense that doesn’t have any real impact talent. And while that was true for some of the game on Thursday, Glenn let his players down with some poor schematic choices in critical times, too.

Case in point: the final Bears scoring drive. As Albert Breer correctly notes, this is setting your secondary up for failure. Playing with such a cushion in a short-yardage situation is mind-boggling.

There were other instances as well where Glenn dropped the ball for his players. In an early third-down situation, the Lions rushed only three against Bears QB Andy Dalton. The theory on rushing just three is that it should provide much better coverage with more players dropped into duty. But between the relative lack of coverage skills of the safeties and the dilapidated secondary overall and the amount of time it gave Dalton to survey the field, it was a terrible, flawed strategy. Dalton bought a little time and easily found an open target for the conversion.

The Lions did not blitz much against a Bears offense that came in with the highest sack percentage allowed of any team since at least 2006. Detroit managed to get Dalton to the ground just once, and he had far too many clean pockets. Given the ongoing communication and coordination issues with the back-end coverage, bringing more pressure is the easiest way to help. But against a vulnerable foe, Glenn backed off when his defense needed to step on the gas.

Good defensive units have an identity, something they consistently do well. Think of the Ravens and their exotic pressures, the Packers and their speedy coverage, the Colts and their relentless aggression at taking the ball away. These Lions defenders play hard for Glenn, but there needs to be more than that. Right now the identity is “too many mistakes” and “laying off the gas in crunch time”. Those are not positives and they were on full display in Week 12.

Whoever is running the offense cannot return in that capacity in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285fyw_0d7EW0qX00

There is plenty of blame to go around here for the Lions’ unacceptable offensive performance on Thanksgiving. The patchwork line didn’t block well, D’Andre Swift was too passive before leaving with a shoulder injury, penalties of all types stymied some success, all of that is true. But the playcalling and play design just aren’t good enough.

That’s been true on a weekly basis in 2021, but it was magnified under the national spotlight against the Bears. One sequence in particular was infuriating.

The Lions got 1st-and-10 at the Bears 29-yard line after some nice runs by Jamaal Williams and a couple of good, timely throws from Jared Goff. Here is the sequence from the NFL’s official scoring; it’s too painful to type it out and relive the agony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcZL7_0d7EW0qX00

Two pre-snap penalties, a valid holding call and then three absolute give-up play calls. Note the short pass to Williams on second down. Every single Bears defender sniffed out that play as soon as the Lions stepped to the line. It had no hope. In a situation like that, Goff as the quarterback either needs to kill that play and option to something else or call a timeout. If he doesn’t have that ability — and based on comments from press conferences he might not — because the coaches don’t trust him or empower him with it, Goff shouldn’t be on the field. That’s an epic fail of offensive scheme and coaching.

Sadly, it was far from the only instance in this game where the offensive talent, as modest as it may be, was held back by Anthony Lynn’s play designs and Dan Campbell’s playcalling. This team badly needs a fresh, modern offensive mind to revamp the fundamental roots of an offense that is way too predictable and conservative.

Injuries really made an impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvpBv_0d7EW0qX00
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Before you even roll your eyes claiming “no excuses”, this is not blaming the injuries for the loss. It’s simply explaining what impact they had on the Lions and their inability to overcome them, something the Bears did a better job with on Thursday.

Tommy Kraemer starting at right guard in place of Halapoulivaati Vaitai was a disaster. Kraemer, an undrafted rookie making his first career start, didn’t play well on his own. But not having Big V to his inside shoulder also coaxed out the worst performance from right tackle Penei Sewell of the season. Don’t think for a second that isn’t a coincidence.

D’Andre Swift was not playing well before his injury, but losing him and his pass-catching ability out of the backfield hurt the offensive options in the second half. Williams is a capable receiver in his own right but a different kind of weapon. Using him in passing options designed for Swift is the same level of futility as using Swift on the interior power run plays designed for where Williams thrives.

On defense, moving Will Harris to the slot position to fill in for injured AJ Parker didn’t work well. Harris struggled with the quickness and intricacy of the route running from the Bears out of the slot. Moving him closer to the line didn’t help his run defense, either. But playing Harris in Parker’s place forced more extended play from reserve safeties Dean Marlowe and C.J. Moore. They were clearly exposed.

The Bears directly attacked that on the Dalton-to-Darnell Mooney pass that set up Chicago’s lone touchdown, among several instances. Players who aren’t used to being where they are on the field lead to communication issues and coverage breakdowns, and that creates fissures in the confidence of the players around them. Outside corners Amani Oruwariye and Jerry Jacobs weren’t playing with the confidence and aggression they normally have (Oruwariye still played well overall, however). It’s not difficult to think the shuffled secondary had something to do with that.

Quick hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QN6Eb_0d7EW0qX00

Some more concise observations from the game:

Jared Goff: Loved him throwing down the field, hated his pocket presence. The more aggressive Goff is a better Goff, and the Lions’ two touchdowns are directly credited to the typically timid QB’s willingness to let a deeper route develop and actually throw it. But I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an established, seasoned quarterback who has less of a sense of how to manipulate the pocket or escape pressure than Goff, and that was on full embarrassing display as well.

Amani Oruwariye: The cornerback is getting more confident in his ball skills and more adept at playing with his back to the quarterback. He still needs work on controlling the receiver’s release, but Oruwariye picked off one pass in the end zone and would have had another if not for former Lions free-agent flop Jesse James yanking his head backward. Illegal hands to the face, anyone…?

Alex Anzalone: For the second week in a row, preconceived notions about the linebacker are going to show themselves. If you’re not a fan, you’re likely to only remember his one missed tackle and his role in the communication/coverage breakdown that led to the Jimmy Graham touchdown. If you generally like him, you probably thought Anzalone played a great game in run defense and will praise his two pass breakups. That’s Anzalone in a nutshell — you take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have the facts of No. 34.

General

The Lions mismanagement of the clock in the fourth quarter has been bad all season. On Thursday, it ruined any chance of holding on for the victory. Shameful use of timeouts by Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn.

The missed opportunity to down a brilliant Jack Fox punt inside the Chicago 5-yard line by KhaDarel Hodge was brutal. Hodge is normally a fantastic special teams player, but he blew it while imitating a dreidel and not locating the ball.

It would have been very nice for the officials to pay the same amount of scrutiny to the Bears offensive line as they did the Lions. Not saying the plethora of penalties on Detroit was not deserved, not at all. But referee Adrian Hill’s crew sure called it tighter on Detroit than it did Chicago. In real-time, it appeared Bears RG James Daniels (No. 68) failed to set for the required count before the snap several times and it only got called once.

New kicker Riley Patterson passed his first test. Lions kickoff coverage remains very good, too.

One passing target for TE T.J. Hockenson in the first seven offensive drives is not nearly enough. The Bears, like most opponents have done, tried hard to take him away, but maybe one of the 12 (I’m estimating) dead-to-rights screens could have at least tried to get to Hockenson, the team’s best offensive weapon. File this with the above diatribe on offensive coaching.

Nice to see rookie DE Levi Onwuzurike get his first career sack. His overall play has perked up the last two weeks. Fellow rookie Alim McNeill played well in run defense, too. Would like to see more pass rush oomph from McNeill, but if the defense is depending on a nose tackle to get pass rush, it’s not the nose tackle’s fault…

The Lions benefitted from a weird rule quirk on the Jack Fox punt that bounced off CB Bobby Price’s helmet. Because the Bears were called for holding after the kick, the ball hitting Price turned into a designation of a muff, which meant the initial contact point by the Lions didn’t matter. Bad rule, good break for the Lions. Expect the NFL to clean that one up.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
FanSided

Don’t be surprised if Tarik Cohen never plays for the Bears again

We haven’t seen running back Tarik Cohen play since he tore his ACL over a year ago. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he doesn’t suit up in a Chicago Bears uniform again. Well, this has certainly been a tumultuous and disappointing season for the Chicago Bears. After two straight seasons finishing with a record of 8-8, many people expected to see some firings all across. General manager Ryan Pace, head coach Matt Nagy, and team president Ted Phillips were all thought to be on the hot seat.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The bitter truth about Matthew Stafford that Rams fans will find hard to accept

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks back in the offseason, with Matthew Stafford going to LA and Jared Goff getting shipped to Motown. While it’s clear that the Rams are having considerably more success with their new quarterback than the Lions with theirs, that hasn’t been the case of late, as both teams have gone winless in their respective last three games.
NFL
FanSided

IDL Da’Shawn Hand Could Provide Packers w/ Late Season Boost

With Brian Gutekunst at the helm, the Green Bay Packers certainly aren’t strangers when it comes to making in-season additions over the last few years. A few examples include Tyler Ervin, Tavon Austin, Jared Veldheer, Damon “Snacks” Harrison, and more recently, Rasul Douglas and Whitney Mercilus, among others. At this...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
abc17news.com

Lions find new ways of self-destructing in loss to Bears

DETROIT (AP) — When the Detroit Lions punted with 8:30 left against the Chicago Bears, quarterback Jared Goff was already planning what his offense would have to do next. It ended up as a waste of time. Trailing 14-13, the Bears put together an 18-play, 69-yard drive before ending the game with a 28-yard field goal as time expired. As Goff watched in disbelief, his team fell to 0-10-1.
NFL
247Sports

Immediate takeaways from Browns 13-10 win over the winless Lions

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns were trying to get the train back on the tracks after a 45-7 derailment a week ago by the Patriots, as the winless Lions came to town. However, the Browns barely escaped with a 13-10 defensive struggle at FirstEnergy Stadium in front of 67,431 fans.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Ravens: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

The Chicago Bears lost their fifth straight game yesterday, 13 to 16 to the Baltimore Ravens, and what ever slim chances they still had alive for the postseason are now on life support. At 3-7 they aren’t officially eliminated from the playoff tourney, but they’d have to climb over seven teams to get into the final seed in the NFC.
NFL
TechRadar

Bears vs Lions live stream: how to watch NFL Thanksgiving Day football online from anywhere

There's only one way to start Thanksgiving Day, and that's by expressing your gratitude to the football gods for serving up such a delicious slop of a matchup, with both Chicago and Detroit scrambling for any crumb of dignity. Set to be heartbreaking and hilarious in equal measures, read on as we explain how to get a Bears vs Lions live stream and watch NFL Thanksgiving Day football online from anywhere.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Thanksgiving#American Football#The Detroit Lions
Chicago Tribune

5 key developments coming out of the Chicago Bears mini-bye weekend as they wait for Justin Fields to heal — including Darnell Mooney’s focus, Kindle Vildor’s benching and Roquan Smith’s injury

After a mini-bye weekend, the Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Monday to review film from their 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions and hold a short practice. As he recovers from broken ribs, rookie quarterback Justin Fields worked to the side with other injured players during the portion of practice open to the media, and coach Matt Nagy said Bears medical staff still is working through ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football: Week 13 position by position rankings, plus top-150 overall and waiver wire targets

So, if you unplugged from the NFL world Monday, you missed out on a lot of news. A lot of big news. Like, "there goes my Fantasy season" kind of news. The biggest headline is that Christian McCaffrey's season is over after he was placed on IR for the second time. He was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins because of an ankle injury, and while he was spotted in a walking boot after the game, there was no indication publicly that this was a big enough concern that it might end his season. However, testing Monday indicated that the damage was severe enough to be a season ender.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC playoff picture with Packers entering bye week

The Green Bay Packers are 9-3, leading the NFC North and in possession of the No. 2 seed in the NFC entering the bye week in Week 13. After the bye, the Packers play three of the next four at home and then finish the season in Detroit against the Lions. The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still very much in play for Matt LaFleur’s team after 12 weeks.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions release practice squad OL Darrin Paulo, protect 4 players

Tuesdays are typically practice squad transaction day, and this week was no exception. The Lions did a little tinkering with the practice squad on the players’ day off. Offensive lineman Darrin Paulo was released by the team. Paulo has been with the Lions off and on since the start of training camp. His release is a good sign for the injury status of reserve OT Matt Nelson, who has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy