Video Games

Get home safely in Little Bug

By Richard Dobson
thexboxhub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe night is drawing in and Nyah still isn’t home yet. Her mother will be worried sick with fear that her eight-year-old girl hasn’t returned home yet. The thing is, Nyah is stuck in a hostile fantasy world trying to escape. Can you help? Find out in Little Bug, out today...

www.thexboxhub.com

nintendoeverything.com

Little Bug launch trailer

Publisher RedDeerGames and developer Buddy System have posted a launch trailer for Little Bug, their new action platformer. The title made its debut on Switch this week. We’ve included more information about Little Bug below for those that missed our previous coverage. Step into an adventurous story about a young...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: DEEEER Simulator, Little Bug

DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game – Take on the role of your average, everyday deer and use your stretchy neck, your stabby horns and everything a deer has in its arsenal to tear through the city. Frolic and play with the other animals or decimate the city till there’s nothing left in this “slow-life town destruction game.”
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Illuminate the darkness in Night Lights

Sometimes even robots need to see in the dark. Can you help guide your metallic companion to safety? Night Lights releases today on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The latest release from Ratalaika Games is a puzzle platformer set in the dead of night. Your robotic companion experiences a world that needs illuminating. The lights can help light up your way but also act as a way to make shadows disappear. Use the lights to remove the shadows and allow your robot friend to progress in this 2D puzzle platformer.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Experience the ultimate getaway in Instant Sports Paradise

Summer isn’t over just yet! At least not for the northern hemisphere as we head into our colder months. Today sees the release of Instant Sports Paradise on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. The perfect island getaway to explore, recuperate but most importantly, try your hand at a variety of sports in.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Little Bug Brings Launches on the Switch

Puzzle-platformers are plentiful in the modern day, which can make it hard for a new one to stand out. Little Bug does so with a blend of gorgeous art blended in with a lot of neon and a fast pace. The mix of heavy platforming with puzzles and a rope-swinging mechanic. With a bold visual style and a 2.5D setting, Little Bug stands out from most puzzle-platformers out there. Only INSIDE really comes to mind as something that uses a 2.5D perspective and it’s not as bright and colorful as Little Bug is.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Little Bug gameplay

The action platformer Little Bug just landed on Switch, and we now have gameplay. 12 minutes of footage is now available. Here’s some additional information about Little Bug:. Step into an adventurous story about a young city girl named Nyah trapped in a dangerous fantasy world, where evil pink spirits...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Party Games aplenty in Crazy Trucks

If ever there was a vehicle that emphasised fun, it would be the “anything but subtle” monster truck. How can you not smile at anything with wheels that size? Therefore, making a party game centred around them makes complete sense, and that is what we have here. Go monster trucking in Crazy Trucks on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Action-platformer Little Bug crawls onto Switch with a launch trailer

Little Bug is available on Switch now, courtesy of publisher RedDeerGames and developer Buddy System. The action-platformer made it onto Switch just this week. You can check out the launch trailer below to learn a little bit about the game and see it in action, and read on for some more info describing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

The Plane Effect Review

Most stories are told in a pretty straight, linear way. Yes, there might be a few diversions on the way and some tangents to untangle, but usually, there is a clear beginning, middle, and end. This is true of the narratives which roll through games in general, as it is of movies and books. Occasionally though those stories may have many beginnings, middles and ends; journeys which are abstract, unusual, and unexpected. Titles like Inside or Manifold Garden are good example of this – but now we have The Plane Effect taking things that one step further into the unreal and peculiar. Does it work? For the most part, yes, but it does stumble along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Little Bug Released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox

The adventure platformer Little Bug is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It had already been released on PC through Steam a few years back. The game focuses on Nyah, an eight-year-old who studies life science and loves to explore nature. She lives with her mom and baby sister and sometimes stays with her grandma. It’s actually her grandma who feeds Nyah’s imagination, but perhaps her grandma’s stories are not just stories. As she is walking home from school, Nyah is suddenly transported to a dark and hostile world filled with moonlit deserts and bottomless canyons.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

A Short Hike Review

I’ll be honest, in half the games I play, I don’t have a clue what is going on. But in A Short Hike the premise is quite a simple one – you are going for a short hike up a mountain. That’s the objective, but along the way you meet other people and get distracted, yet the goal always remains the same. And that all comes together to ensure that A Short Hike is a beautiful little game. Get your walking boots on and let us take a wander together.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving in Hot Wheels Unleashed style, with new free and paid content!

What’s the best way to celebrate Thanksgiving? Well, grabbing the latest free and paid Hot Wheels Unleashed content is certainly one to consider!. Available to purchase, download and add into your base Hot Wheels Unleashed game right now are a number of new DLC packs that will help bolster out the game. It’s a game that is in need of as much content as possible too; so much so that we mentioned that as an issue in our full review.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Space Elite Force 2 in 1 brings a double dose of shooting fun to Xbox

Is there anything to love more than a side-scrolling shooter? How about two? Well, that’s exactly what you’re getting with the release of Space Elite Force 2 in 1 on Xbox. Available to purchase and download right now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Space Elite Force 2 in 1 is a retro combo that brings together two side-scrolling shooters and tasks you with blasting the hell out of anything that moves.
VIDEO GAMES
