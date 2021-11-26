Get home safely in Little Bug

Most stories are told in a pretty straight, linear way. Yes, there might be a few diversions on the way and some tangents to untangle, but usually, there is a clear beginning, middle, and end. This is true of the narratives which roll through games in general, as it is of movies and books. Occasionally though those stories may have many beginnings, middles and ends; journeys which are abstract, unusual, and unexpected. Titles like Inside or Manifold Garden are good example of this – but now we have The Plane Effect taking things that one step further into the unreal and peculiar. Does it work? For the most part, yes, but it does stumble along the way.

