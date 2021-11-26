Watch now: The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 21: Spoon Fishing

Thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife, you can find everything you need to know about fishing conditions in Canyon Lake. GOOD. Water lightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.02 feet high. The water is beginning to cool down, and we should see fall fishing patterns coming soon. Striper fishing is good along the river channel edge with live bait. White bass are good with live bait, chartreuse jigging spoons, and silver slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are fair with football jigs, red or green Texas-rigged plastic worms, and white-bladed spinners near rocks, timbers, and roadbeds. Smallmouth bass are good on plastic grubs and small silver spoons along bluffs, rock ledges, and rocky shorelines. Catfish are good with punch bait and live bait. Crappie are good with live minnows and jigs near the marinas, timber, and brush piles.

CANYON LAKE, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO