Watch now: The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 21: Spoon Fishing

By Jared Bentley Multimedia Reporter jared@thenet360.com
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weekly Fishin' Report will highlight tips, news, and stories each week to help you do the one thing all fishermen seek to do - catch more...

www.timesnews.net

AL.com

Alabama fishing report

Winter fishing has arrived across much of Alabama after a string of nights in the 30′s, pushing most bass out of shallow water and into transitional zones between the shallows and the deeper channels, as well as into deep creek mouths. For anglers who thrive on sonar fishing, this is prime time. For those who live fishing the shoreline, it’s slim pickings.
ALABAMA STATE
thepampanews.com

Fishing Report on Texas Lakes

Lake Meredith: GOOD. Water stained; 68 degrees; 51.11 feet low. Fishing conditions are ideal for fishing. People are catching walleye, sand bass, and catfish in 30-40 feet of water using minnows, crawlers, grubs, and slabs. The gas wells, arrowhead island, and bugaboo have been hot spots. Report by Kenneth Wysong, SharKens Honey hole.
TEXAS STATE
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT 11-18-21

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
pdjnews.com

‘I’d rather be fishin’...’ Weekly State Fishing Report

Northeast Grand: Elevation normal, water 55 and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs and jigs below the dam and around points. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in…
HOBBIES
#More Fish#The Weekly Fishing Report#Tri Cities
Columbian

Fishing report: Black Friday fishing event returns

Battle Ground Lake and Klineline Pond will be stocked with large rainbow trout as part of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s annual Black Friday fishing event. Rowland Lake in western Klickitat County and Kress Lake in southern Cowlitz County also will receive some of the big fish. The...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Texas Fishing News

Texas Inshore Fishing Report for the week of November 22, 2021

Karen with a nice shark caught from Bob Hall PierWe Go Fishing. Happy Thanksgiving! It is fall and the fishing is good! More cold fronts will solidify the fall patterns. Anglers should look to target deeper water in the mornings and shallower water in the afternoons when the water warms and the sun is overhead. The north winds will be pushing more water out of the back lakes, so look for drains from the marshes. Spoil islands with access to deeper channels are a good bet.
ledger.news

FishFest — A Fishing Competition — Now thru December 31

Hosted by Lake Camanche, 2000 Camanche Road in Ione, FishFest - A Fishing Competition is going on now thru Friday, December 31. FishFest is a competition for the heaviest fish caught between two categories, Trout, and Bass. There will be weigh stations at the marina stores, and the gates (for when stores are not open). We will log your weigh-in and let you know at the end of each month (November, and December) if you are the Fishfest champion! The winners each month with the heaviest fish in either category gets the annual fishing pass!
IONE, CA
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Free Fishing Days, whale watching, fishing best bets

The Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving are Free Fishing Days in Oregon. That means you can fish, crab or clam for free – no license, tag or endorsement required. Some restrictions apply, as in all current closures, bag limits and other regulations still apply. If you’re looking for a place to take the family, we’ve got 101 suggestions. And if you live near Portland, Bend, Medford, Roseburg, Lane County or on the south coast, there are lots of nearby options.
HOBBIES
Gainesville Times

Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Fall-fishing patterns working well with bass

The winter drawdown slowly progresses. Lake Lanier’s water level is 1,069.90 feet, which is 1.1 feet below a full pool of 1,071. Lake surface temperatures are in the high 50’s. The main lake and creeks mouths have ranged from clear to stained. The upper rivers range from slightly to very...
HOBBIES
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Fishing Report for Week of Nov. 24: Good

Thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife, you can find everything you need to know about fishing conditions in Canyon Lake. GOOD. Water lightly stained; 58 degrees; 0.02 feet high. The water is beginning to cool down, and we should see fall fishing patterns coming soon. Striper fishing is good along the river channel edge with live bait. White bass are good with live bait, chartreuse jigging spoons, and silver slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are fair with football jigs, red or green Texas-rigged plastic worms, and white-bladed spinners near rocks, timbers, and roadbeds. Smallmouth bass are good on plastic grubs and small silver spoons along bluffs, rock ledges, and rocky shorelines. Catfish are good with punch bait and live bait. Crappie are good with live minnows and jigs near the marinas, timber, and brush piles.
CANYON LAKE, TX
lincolnjournalonline.com

Fishing This Week

I called Allen Eisenhouer to get a fishing report today and got some good news. He took a group fishing (picture above) and caught 40 hybrid bass. He is fishing on the Georgia Little River just off of the main channel in 20-35 ' of water on the bottom. Heusesa11/2ozegg sinker, a 4-6 ' fluorocarbon leader and a 1/0 to […]
HOBBIES
Duluth News Tribune

Jarrid Houston column: Prepare now, buy now for ice fishing gear

Just like that, we have some ice forming on area waters. Overnight temperatures have brought favorable ice making conditions. Now we just have to wait and hope for no major weather disruptions like strong winds and warm days. As of this report, some small shallow ponds have about an inch...
HOBBIES
Surfline

Watch: Little Fish Big Ocean, Episode One, The Cullen Kids

When your step-up’s a 5’1”, and your favourite surf spot’s five minutes away over the hill. Maybe you’ll grow up to ride the best and biggest waves on the planet, maybe not, but is surfing ever better than when you’re a kid?. Possibly not! Here in the first of a...
TV SERIES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, November 26, 2021

Marylanders are beginning to hear Old Man Winter knocking on the door this week, with repeated temperatures below 30 degrees in some areas. Water temperatures are declining in all areas, changing the fishing conditions. Dress appropriately and enjoy the exciting fishing opportunities. All of us at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources wish everyone a happy and fulfilling Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends.
MARYLAND STATE
idaho.gov

Nov. 29 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

During the past week on the upper Salmon River, steelhead angler effort and catch rates were similar to what was observed two weeks ago. The majority of anglers continued to be found either downstream of North Fork in location code 15 or upstream of North Fork in location code 16. Angler effort in other areas of the upper Salmon River was low.
NORTH FORK, ID
East Texas News

PINEYWOODS FISHING REPORT

Water stained; 61 degrees; 0.32 feet low. Low traffic on the lake due to the Thanksgiving holiday, so there is not a new report. Black bass are fair on crankbaits. Crappie are fair with minnows on the structure edges and above brush piles. Catfish are good on cut and prepped bait.
HOBBIES
NewPelican

Fishing Report: We have a lot to be thankful for

Pictured here are Tony and Ali Davis with students at Abi’s Place in Boynton Beach, a school for kids with special needs such as autism and other complex disabilities. Over the last eight years, Tony, Ali and I, along with a group of local volunteers, have been blessed to be able to spend time with the families and children on the water who have been a part of Mission Fishin’ – which began years ago.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

