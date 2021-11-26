ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

California Baptist goes up against San Diego Christian

By AP News
mymotherlode.com
 5 days ago

San Diego Christian vs. California Baptist (5-1) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. California Baptist lost 68-44...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mymotherlode.com

San Francisco goes up against Morgan State

Morgan State (2-3) vs. San Francisco (5-0) War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares off against Morgan State in a non-conference matchup. San Francisco beat Nevada by three points at home on Thursday, while Morgan State came up short in a 74-63 game at Portland on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
cuestaathletics.com

Women's Basketball Goes 1-2 at San Diego

Women's Basketball competed in the three-day San Diego City Tournament last weekend. The Cougars opened against the host Knights on Thursday and earned a spot in the title bracket with a 56-51 win. The Cougars faced #20 Orange Coast in Friday's semi-final, but fell to the Pirates, 98-43. In Saturday's 3rd place game, the Cougars jumped out, 13-2, on a highly regarded Reedley in the opening quarter, but the Tigers recovered and took a one-point lead into halftime. Reedley pulled away after the intermission to snatch the Bronze from Cuesta, 58-48. Returning Freshman Guard Julia Carney (SLO HS) led the Cougars on offense in San Diego with a team-high 10.7 points per game, while Forward Hailie Abel (San Miguel: Paso Robles HS) did a little bit of everything else. Abel was second on the team with 9.0 points per game, but also team-highs with 11.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3.0 assists per game. The Cougars are currently 2-3 on the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Diego, CA
Riverside, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
Riverside, CA
Sports
City
Riverside, CA
mymotherlode.com

Falden scores 17 to lift James Madison past FAU 69-65

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Charles Falden had 17 points as James Madison narrowly beat Florida Atlantic 69-65 on Sunday. Falden added two free throws with three seconds left as the Dukes (6-2) made five of six in the last 20 seconds. Justin Amadi added eight points and Jalen Hodge scored nine and 10 of 11 players scored.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Victoria Advocate

Industrial utilizing playoff experience against San Diego

VANDERBILT — All year long, Industrial expected to be in the position it’s in right now. Back in the third round of the playoffs, fighting to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2005. The Cobras lost out on a district championship three-peat, but they will get...
SAN DIEGO, TX
mymotherlode.com

Timberlake scores 25, leads Towson past New Mexico 73-58

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake scored a career-high 25 points to propel Towson to a 73-58 victory over New Mexico at the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday night. Timberlake sank 8 of 14 shots for the Tigers (4-3), including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Cameron Holden pitched in with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Nolan Jr. finished with 15 points, five assists and three steals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Cbu Events Center#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
mymotherlode.com

Quinerly scores 18 points, No. 10 Alabama beats Drake 80-71

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, Jaden Shackelford and Juwan Gary each had 14, and No. 10 Alabama beat Drake 80-71 in the consolation round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Friday. Gary added 10 rebounds for Alabama (5-1), which was shocked 72-68 by coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
mymotherlode.com

Cal plays host to Fresno State

Fresno State (5-0) vs. Cal (2-4) Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays host to Fresno State in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played this past Wednesday. Fresno State beat Santa Clara by seven, while Cal fell to Seton Hall in Fort Myers, 62-59.
BERKELEY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Davis lifts Long Island-Brooklyn past Delaware St. 99-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyndall Davis scored a career-high 21 points and Long Island beat Delaware State 99-65 on Saturday. Ty Flowers added 19 points for the Sharks (1-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Eral Penn scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and five assists and Alex Rivera scored 12 for LIU.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
mymotherlode.com

Simmons lifts Abilene Christian over McMurry 89-54

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons had 14 points as Abilene Christian rolled past McMurry 89-54 on Saturday night. Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian (2-2). Mahki Morris added 11 points. Furaha Cadeaux de Dieu had 10 points. Damien Daniels had a career-high 10 assists plus two points.
ABILENE, TX
mymotherlode.com

Lewis sends Marquette past Northern Illinois 80-66

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Lewis had 15 points as Marquette topped Northern Illinois 80-66 on Saturday night. Tyler Kolek had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (6-1), who won their fourth straight at home. Stevie Mitchell added 11 points. Keshawn Williams had 17 points for the Huskies (1-5), whose losing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
mymotherlode.com

Jacksonville beats College of Coastal Georgia 83-54

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Osayi Osifo had 14 points to lead six Jacksonville players in double figures as the Dolphins easily defeated College of Coastal Georgia 83-54 on Saturday night. Mike Marsh added 13 points for the Dolphins. Jordan Davis chipped in 12, Gyasi Powell scored 10 and Bryce Workman...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mymotherlode.com

Lucas scores 18 points to send No. 18 BYU over Utah 75-64

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — No. 18 BYU leans heavily on senior Alex Barcello. So when Utah tried to take Barcello away on Saturday night, Te’Jon Lucas was more than ready to grab the reins for the Cougars. Lucas scored a season-high 18 points to lead BYU to a 75-64...
UTAH STATE
mymotherlode.com

Ayers III scores 23, lifts Duquesne over American 88-79

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Leon Ayers III scored 23 points, tying his career high, as Duquesne defeated American 88-79 on Sunday. Amir Spears added 21 points for the Dukes. Spears also had six assists and six steals. Kevin Easley Jr. had 14 points for Duquesne (3-4), Tre Williams added 13 points...
BASKETBALL
mymotherlode.com

Freeman-Liberty lifts DePaul over E. Michigan 101-63

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 22 points as DePaul rolled past Eastern Michigan 101-63 on Sunday. Freeman-Liberty hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. The Blue Demons shot a season-best 58% from the field. Nick Ongenda had 16 points and three blocks for DePaul (6-0), which earned...
MICHIGAN STATE
mymotherlode.com

Florida Gulf Coast beats Purdue Fort Wayne 85-78

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 27 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 85-78 on Sunday night at the FGCU Invitational. Cyrus Largie had 17 points and seven rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (6-2), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Kevin Samuel added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. Matt Halvorsen had 11 points.
FLORIDA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Notae scores 28, No. 13 Arkansas tops Penn to stay unbeaten

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 28 points and No. 13 Arkansas handled Pennsylvania 76-60 on Sunday. Stanley Umude had 19 points and Au’Diese Toney scored 12 for the Razorbacks (6-0). They combined with Notae to score 32 of the team’s 37 points in the first half as Arkansas built an 11-point lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy