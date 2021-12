Although Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes, there is new stuff to uncover in the Switch releases. One thing you might have noticed yourself is a new hidden tale located within Canalave library. As explained by IGN, this text wasn't featured in the original game and can be located on the second floor of the building. It's titled "The Sea's Legend" and was apparently "only recently discovered" and so its "ancient letters" have only recently been decoded. Here the tale in full:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO