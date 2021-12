2021. It has been what some call “a year”. To celebrate this collection of sun rotations, we’re looking at the best games of 2021. Next up: Sable. Often, the most impactful games are the ones that submerge me entirely in another world and encourage me to wander through every valley, mountain, and field to my heart’s content. This year, the game that was able to accomplish that best was Sable, which sees a girl learning not only about herself but about her world and its diverse people.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO