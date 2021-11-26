ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition following double shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

One person was in critical condition following a double shooting early Friday on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Police from Zone 3 responded to a ShotSpotter notification at 1:40 a.m. in the area of East Carson and South 17th streets but found only shell casings.

Later, police said two people arrived by private vehicle at a local hospital. A man had been shot multiple times in the chest and was in critical condition, while a woman with a gunshot wound to the back was in stable condition, police said.

Two police vehicles were involved in a crash while responding to the call, but there were no serious injuries, police said. One of the vehicles was towed from the scene of the crash.

Police continue to investigate the shootings.

