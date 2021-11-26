ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

10 Former Pittsburgh Pirates You Didn’t Know Were Still Playing

By Noah Wright
rumbunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers in Major League Baseball come and go all the time, especially fringe players who bounce between the minors and MLB. But did you know these 10 former Pittsburgh Pirates are still in pro-ball?. There are a lot of professional baseball players. From the Independent Leagues to the foreign...

rumbunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
FanSided

Pirates sign former Cubs pitcher to boost starting rotation

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Major League Baseball#The Independent Leagues#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Pirates#The Miami Marlins#The Kansas City Royals#The Chicago White Sox
93.7 The Fan

Jacob Stallings traded to Marlins

According to a report Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings is being traded to the Miami Marlins. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Stallings will be in South Florida next year, pending a “medical review.”
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Colin Moran Designated for Assignment

As a flurry of roster moves continued, the Pittsburgh Pirates designated first baseman Colin Moran for assignment on Monday evening. Monday was a busy day around all of Major League Baseball. This came as no surprise as teams and players alike rush to get deals done before the CBA expires on Wednesday and the lockout begins. One of the many teams that were busy on Monday was the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB
theScore

Marlins trade Alfaro to Padres

The Miami Marlins traded catcher Jorge Alfaro to the San Diego Padres for cash considerations or a player to be named later, the teams announced Tuesday. Alfaro was entering his second offseason of arbitration eligibility and projects to earn $2.7 million in 2022. The move was made in the waning moments of the deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Report: Pirates add 2-time Gold Glover Roberto Perez

The Pittsburgh Pirates and free-agent catcher Roberto Perez agreed to a one-year contract, a source told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is worth $5 million, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic. Perez will likely start for the Pirates after Gold Glove backstop Jacob Stallings was traded to the...
MLB
rumbunter.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Two Non-Tendered Pitchers Worth Pursuing

The Pittsburgh Pirates should be looking into these two pitchers that were non-tendered and became free agents on Tuesday evening. Major League Baseball’s deadline to non-tender arbitration eligible players contract was 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday. This was moved up from the original deadline that was set to be this upcoming Thursday. This led to the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as the rest of baseball, making roster moves.
NFL
iheart.com

Tampa Bay Rays Trade Joey Wendle To Miami Marlins, Sign Ji-Man Choi

(via Tampa Bay Rays Communications) - The Rays have traded infielder Joey Wendle to the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielder Kameron Misner. Misner, 23, has hit .258/.365/.412 (144-for-558) with 14 HR, 83 RBI and 37 SB in 144 games over two minor league seasons (2019, 2021). He split last season between High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola, batting .253/.355/.433 (100-for-395) with 29 2B, 12 HR, 59 RBI and 26 SB. He ranked among Marlins minor leaguers in doubles (1st), homers (tied for 6th), extra-base hits (44, 3rd), runs (70, 3rd), RBI (4th), hits (6th), walks (57, 5th) and stolen bases (tied for 4th). Following the season, he played 23 games for the Mesa Solar Sox and his 7 HR tied for 2nd in the Arizona Fall League. He is currently ranked by MLB.com as the No. 21 prospect in the Marlins system. He was selected by the Marlins in the supplemental first round (35th overall) of the 2019 Amateur Draft out of the University of Missouri.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy