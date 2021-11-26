10 Former Pittsburgh Pirates You Didn’t Know Were Still Playing

(via Tampa Bay Rays Communications) - The Rays have traded infielder Joey Wendle to the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league outfielder Kameron Misner. Misner, 23, has hit .258/.365/.412 (144-for-558) with 14 HR, 83 RBI and 37 SB in 144 games over two minor league seasons (2019, 2021). He split last season between High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola, batting .253/.355/.433 (100-for-395) with 29 2B, 12 HR, 59 RBI and 26 SB. He ranked among Marlins minor leaguers in doubles (1st), homers (tied for 6th), extra-base hits (44, 3rd), runs (70, 3rd), RBI (4th), hits (6th), walks (57, 5th) and stolen bases (tied for 4th). Following the season, he played 23 games for the Mesa Solar Sox and his 7 HR tied for 2nd in the Arizona Fall League. He is currently ranked by MLB.com as the No. 21 prospect in the Marlins system. He was selected by the Marlins in the supplemental first round (35th overall) of the 2019 Amateur Draft out of the University of Missouri.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO