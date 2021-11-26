ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author creates new young adult book series

Cover picture for the articleBooklegger in Old Town Eureka will be hosting a book signing for local author Martha Longshore’s new young adult fantasy, “The Blacksmith Princess,” which she has published under the pen name Rowan Mallory. The book signing is Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Booklegger, 402 Second St. Loosely...

