Idaho State

NDSU faces Idaho

By Automated Insights
swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Idaho (1-5) vs. North Dakota State (3-2) Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces Idaho in a non-conference matchup. North Dakota State knocked off Tarleton St. by one point at home on Monday, while Idaho fell 67-63...

www.swiowanewssource.com

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
idahoednews.org

Freeze on Idaho’s transgender athlete ban faces new challenges

Idaho’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which bars transgender women and girls from competing on collegiate and K-12 women’s and girls’ sports teams, hasn’t been active for over a year while it’s being challenged in court. Now, the law’s defenders are pushing a federal district court to unfreeze enforcement. The...
IDAHO STATE
247Sports

Quick start leads NDSU to easy win over Idaho

NDSU got off to a quick start on Saturday night, beating Idaho 90-73 at the SHAC. The Bison started the game up 6-0 and got up by as many as 21 points in the first half. Idaho didn't have much of an answer for the front court players from NDSU. Rocky Kreuser, Grant Nelson and Andrew Morgan combined for 52 points and 22 rebounds on the night. The Bison also got a big night from Tyree Eady who had 17 points and 10 rebounds. NDSU shot 52.2% as a team and held Idaho to 38.9%. Idaho was led by Trevante Anderson with 21 points.
IDAHO STATE
State
North Dakota State
Local
Idaho Basketball
Local
Idaho College Basketball
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ground breaking for NDSU's new Peltier complex

(Fargo, ND)-- A slew of top North Dakota Officials helped break ground on North Dakota State University’s (NDSU) Peltier Complex, a state-of-the-art agricultural academic facility, Friday. The facility will house NDSU’s cereal, food and meat science laboratories, as well as the Northern Crops Institute (NCI), an international meeting and learning center that works to develop, promote and market crops grown in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Montana.
Bismarck Tribune

Four NDSU players picked for postseason games

At least four North Dakota State senior football players will play beyond the FCS playoffs. After earning the No. 2 seed for the FCS playoffs, the Bison have a bye this week but there was still news coming out of Fargo on Monday. Offensive lineman Cordell Volson and wide receiver...
FARGO, ND
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after NDSU?

Arizona easily defeated North Dakota State 97-45 on Tuesday night and afterwards, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd was a bit surprised by how the game played out. "That’s a really good basketball program," Lloyd said. "Obviously they got a tough off scheduling and I want to take my hat off to them. I wasn’t driving down here today thinking we were going to win by that margin."
COLLEGE SPORTS
kvrr.com

In First Season, Williams Becomes NDSU Football’s Leading Rusher in Backfield

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota state running back TaMerik Williams is only nine games in to his Bison career and making a loud first impression. Against Youngstown State, Williams made his first career start running a career high 18 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time a pair of NDSU backs rushed for over 100 yards this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Field Goals#Ndsu#Cal Poly#Bison#Division I#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
dakotanewsnow.com

USD Football team prepares for even bigger game at NDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -More big game this weekend for the teams that played in that epic rivalry game at the last last Saturday. The Coyotes of South Dakota are on to NDSU this Saturday. Carson Camp told us on Monday on Calling All Sports that they know Saturday’s game in Fargo takes on ever more meaning with a shot to tie for the Missouri Valley Conference title. So the players and head coach Bob Nielson have moved on from the most amazing finish in the history of the USD-SDSU rivalry.
EDUCATION
goyotes.com

Coyotes close regular season at NDSU

The South Dakota Coyotes (17-9, 14-3) will play its final regular season contest on Saturday at 11 a.m. against North Dakota State (12-17, 6-11). Elizabeth Juhnke, who has reached double figures in kills in all but one match, leads the offensive attack at 3.77 kills per set. The junior averages 4.02 kills per set in league play while her 265 total kills in league play are most in the Summit.
SPORTS
drgnews.com

Jackrabbits clinch postseason berth at NDSU

Jackrabbit volleyball beat North Dakota State 3-1 (26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19) Thursday night (Nov. 18, 2021) at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. The victory clinched an SDSU appearance in the Summit League Postseason Tournament for the first time in 2010. Crystal Burk and Chloe Stitt posted double-doubles for the Jackrabbits. Burk had...
SPORTS
kvrr.com

NDSU Football Having A Light Playoff Bye Week

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State football is feeling like its in 2019 again. With a first round bye in the FCS playoffs, the team has a bit of a lighter schedule this week in order to take full advantage of both rest, recovery and time with family. The Bison...
NFL
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
tucson.com

By the numbers: How Arizona beat NDSU by 52 points

The Arizona Wildcats raced past North Dakota State 97-45 in their third non-conference game of the season. These numbers tell the story of how the Wildcats (3-0) won by 52 points Tuesday night. 11. The Wildcats started out on an 11-0 run to begin the game. Dalen Terry got a...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona moves to 3-0, after dominating NDSU by 52 points

The Arizona mens basketball team defeated the North Dakota state 97- 45 and moving to 3-0 on the 2021-22 season. For the first time since 1920-21, the Wildcats have beaten their opponents by 50 points in back-to-back games. Also, for the first time since 1949-50 Arizona has held their first...
ARIZONA STATE
NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Set to Open Home Schedule Hosting Northern Iowa and Montana

The North Dakota State (1-1) women's basketball team is set to make its home debut this week hosting Northern Iowa (1-1) on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at Scheels Center. The Bison will wrap up the week taking on Montana (1-1) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. GAME...
MONTANA STATE
INFORUM

Kolpack: When Sigurd leaves NDSU, his Bison title rings will stay

It will be Senior Day for the North Dakota State football team on Saturday; 11 players will be honored before their last regular-season game at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. The most senior member of the program in his last game, however, will not be coming through the inflatable helmet in the northeast corner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
valleynewslive.com

NDSU Drops Home Opener Against Northern Iowa, 76-63

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Ryan Cobbins narrowly missed a double-double as North Dakota State fell short against Northern Iowa, 76-63, in the home opener at Scheels Center on Wednesday night. Cobbins logged her third straight game in double digits in scoring with a team-high 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting...
FARGO, ND
goyotes.com

NDSU tops USD; Coyotes await NCAA fate

FARGO, N.D.—North Dakota State burst out to a 28-0 lead and rolled up 522 yards of offense in a 52-24 win against No. 16 South Dakota Saturday inside the Fargodome. The Coyotes (7-4, 5-3 MVFC) were competing for a share of their first Valley championship in one of five matchups of top-25 teams on the final day of the regular season. The fourth-ranked Bison (10-1, 7-1) had already secured the Valley's automatic bid and will likely earn one of eight seeds when the 24-team FCS playoff bracket is revealed at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on ESPNU. South Dakota is hopeful to receive one of 13 at-large bids the NCAA committee will hand out. It would give the program its second FCS playoff appearance.
FARGO, ND
NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Drops Heartbreaker to Montana, 65-63

FARGO, N.D. – Montana connected on a jumper in the final seconds to down North Dakota State, 65-63, on Saturday night at Scheels Center. NDSU (1-3) spent the first half of the contest building up a 34-24 advantage, but Montana (3-1) came out of the break and assembled an 8-0 run to cut the deficit down to two, 47-45. The Grizzlies continued to apply pressure opening the fourth quarter stealing the lead, 48-47, with 9:25 remaining. Both teams then traded points until Abby Schulte was able to find the basket off the inbound to lock the contest, 63-63, with six seconds to play. Coming out of a timeout, Carmen Gfeller drained the game winning jumper for the Grizzlies in the paint to steal the win, 65-63.
MONTANA STATE

