NDSU faces Idaho

FARGO, N.D. – Montana connected on a jumper in the final seconds to down North Dakota State, 65-63, on Saturday night at Scheels Center. NDSU (1-3) spent the first half of the contest building up a 34-24 advantage, but Montana (3-1) came out of the break and assembled an 8-0 run to cut the deficit down to two, 47-45. The Grizzlies continued to apply pressure opening the fourth quarter stealing the lead, 48-47, with 9:25 remaining. Both teams then traded points until Abby Schulte was able to find the basket off the inbound to lock the contest, 63-63, with six seconds to play. Coming out of a timeout, Carmen Gfeller drained the game winning jumper for the Grizzlies in the paint to steal the win, 65-63.
