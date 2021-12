HAVERHILL (CBS) — Two people have been taken to the hospital with burns after a hazardous materials emergency at a plant in Haverhill. The State Fire Marshal says the emergency occurred after “a small spill during a chemical process.” Haverhill firefighters were on the scene on Foundation Avenue early Tuesday afternoon. According to the fire department, a small bottle of cleaning solution material was mixed by a cleaning crew. The glass bottle pressurized and then broke. Firefighters said the spilled material was dangerous when inhaled. One worker got a small amount of glass in their eyes. The other had burns on their hands. Both were taken to Lawrence General Hospital. Crews were cleaning up and planned to reopen the building as soon as possible.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO