The Best Bass Pro Black Friday Deals 2021: Holiday Bargains

Black Friday is here. The busiest shopping day of the year and the best deals on outdoor gear are disappearing fast. This year’s Bass Pro Black Friday 2021 sale has great discounts for hunters, anglers, campers, and more—plus you can find these savings without having to fight the traffic, crowds, and long checkout lines.

Bass Pro Shops kick-started their holiday promotions a lot earlier than usual, and is discounting hundreds of hunting, fishing, camping, and other outdoor gear and gifts to help you get your shopping done. This morning has already seen many new deals hit the shelf and we are here to let you know what they are. We have also started our “deal of the day” section to highlight what we believe to be one of the best deals currently available at Bass Pro. But make sure to scroll through and read all of our stories to find what you are looking for.

The Bass Pro Black Friday sale started on November 22 and continues to run through November 28th. You won’t be able to find that many better deals for hunting, fishing, camping, and survival gear than at Bass Pro Shops. And because perusing so many items can be daunting, we’ve already plowed through it all and cherry-picked a list of the best bargains. Take a look, fill your cart, and have more time on your hands to get outside to do the things you love!

Important Bass Pro Shopping Dates:

Monday, November 22 – Wednesday, November 24: Open at 7am

Thanksgiving Day: Open at 9am

Black Friday: Open at 5am

Deal of the Day

Masterbuilt 30” Digital Electric Smoker with Window $197.97 (was $249.99)

Best Bass Pro Black Friday Deals 2021

Whether you’re looking for the best bargains, or for very specific brands you love, the best Bass Pro Black Friday deals give you plenty of great options to choose from. Here are some of the best deals that have stood out to us. Get them while they are still in stock!

RedHead Ozark Bottoms Collection Purple Heart Crystal Friction Turkey Call $38 (was $50)

Bass Pro Shops Jimmy Morris Platinum Signature Baitcast Reel $180 (was $200)

Wolverine Sightline Insulated Waterproof Hunting Boots for Ladies $70 (was $120)

RedHead Lined Long-Sleeve Shirt Jacket for Men Now $20 (was $45)

Bass Pro Shops Aluminum Fish Fryer Now $30 (was $40)

Best Bass Pro Black Friday Deals in the Field

Moultrie Mobile Delta Cellular Trail Camera $70 (was $90). Cellular trail cams have been taking the hunting world by storm. The Moultrie Mobile Delta cellular trail cam has long battery life and a CellBoost antenna for better reception. The 32MP HDR images will go right to your phone for clear and easy monitoring. The .35-second trigger speed shoots fast photos as well as 10 second HD videos. It operates wirelessly on 4G LTE cellular networks and has a two-year warranty.

Daisy Model 1938 Red Ryder BB Gun $35 (was $50). The Red Ryder is the king of BB guns and a very popular holiday gift. This classic lever action design has a hardwood stock and forend that is a joy to look at. A great choice for both kids and adults.

RedHead Ozark Bottoms Collection Purple Heart Crystal Friction Turkey Call $38 (was $50). Turkey season may seem like it’s years away, but there is no better time than now to get the turkey hunter in your life a gift they will love. The RedHead Ozark friction call is high frequency and will travel a long distance. The crystal plate sits in a purple heart pot and it comes with a 1-piece purple heart striker with a flared tip.

Killer Instinct Lethal 405 Crossbow Package $200 ($350 value). This lightweight crossbow is powerful and easy to use with a silent crank cocking system. It has a great arrow velocity up to 405 fps with 134 ft. lbs. of energy. The package includes a scope, quiver, 3 HYPR Lite bolts with field tips, rope cocker, rail lube. A great choice for a new or experienced crossbow hunter.

Costa Fantail 580P Polarized Sunglasses $97-$140 (was $140-$200). The Costa Fantail sale is one of the best finds at Bass Pro right now. These glasses have polarized lenses that provide 100% UV protection plus unmatched clarity, contrast, and definition. They cut glare and are lightweight for long days on the water. The nose grips are extremely comfortable and the frames provide maximum coverage.

Plano Weekend Series 3600 Tackle Bag $25 (was $33). This Plano tackle bag is durable and excels at the most important aspect of a tackle box—organization. The front panel offers tool storage along with mesh side pockets for wet storage. It also comes with 2 stowaway utility boxes to keep your terminal tackle, baits, and lures secure and organized.

Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Platinum Signature Spinning Reel Now $100 (was $130). The Bass Pro Shops Jimmy Morris top-of-the-line spinning reel is built to compete with many of the high-end reels on the market. It is extremely durable, strong without compromising the sensitivity you’d expect from a quality spinning reel. The Platinum Signature reel is ideal for finesse situations or any encounter where you need precision. It has a water-resistant 6-disc felt/aluminum drag to fight big fish and a stainless-steel main shaft. It is a versatile reel that can handle many different techniques and situations.

Bass Pro Shops Jimmy Morris Platinum Signature Baitcast Reel $180 (was $200). The brother to the Jimmy Morris signature spinning reel, this baitcaster is also top tier. It has a similar construction to the spinning model and is built to perform at high levels. It has a 6.1:8 gear ratio with a smooth drag system. It has strong stopping power to put the breaks on big fish and is comfortable in the hand. At $180 this is a great deal for a quality reel.

Bass Pro Shops VersaTuff Tackle Bag $29.99 (was $59.99). Tackle boxes need to be durable. They get tossed around the back of the truck, in the boat, and at the beach. The VersaTuff tackle bag is made from tough polyester and it will hold up against all the rigors anglers put them through. It includes 3700 utility boxes and has an easy-to-carry shoulder strap.

Plano Protector Compact Bow Case Now $30 (was $40) The Plano Protector hard case is great for the safe and secure storage of a bow. It features velcro straps to hold the bow down, is padded with high density foam, has built-in arrow storage, and is lockable. The compact design makes for great storage and fits nicely into a car or truck.

Offshore Angler Frigate II Spinning Reel $70-$90 (was $100-$120). The Offshore Angler II is extremely durable and ready for the tough conditions of saltwater. It is made from an all-aluminum frame and a stainless steel main shaft. It has an 8-bearing system including Powerlock instant anti-reverse. A high quality saltwater reel for a great price.

RedHead Sherpa-Lined Full-Zip Jacket for Men $30 (was $50). This warm RedHead polyester jacket is the perfect winter gift. It has a full zip with ribbed cuffs that help keep cold air out. The sherpa lining in the jacket and hood keeps you toasty warm even on the coldest days. It has two hand pockets and the embroidered RedHead wordmark on the chest. The drawstring hood lets you adust for maximum comfortability and trap warm air near the neck and head.

Wolverine Sightline Insulated Waterproof Hunting Boots for Ladies $70 (was $120). These boots will keep female hunters warm, comfortable, and dry while they are in the field. They are built with 200 gram 3M Thinsulate insulation for maximum warmth. The key features of these boots are their warmth and waterproof ability. They have rubber lug outsoles and weigh just over two pounds. At $50 off, this boot is one of the better deals this holiday season.

Best Bass Pro Black Friday Deals for the Home

Bass Pro Shops Aluminum Fish Fryer Now $30 (was $40). This outdoor propane fish fryer is built to make some great meals. It runs on a 20 lb. propane tank and comes with a 10.5-quart aluminum pot. The lightweight strainer basket has a cool-touch handle and a clip for easy draining. The fryer comes equipped with an 18″ tripod stand and three extra stabilizer feet. The 58,000 BTU burner will help crank out some delicious meals and the set also comes with a CSA-approved regulator and hose and a 5″ deep-fry thermometer.

RedHead Lined Long-Sleeve Shirt Jacket for Men Now $20 (was $45). If you didn’t have a reason to buy a new flannel long-sleeve, here it is. This new shirt jacket from Red Head is stylish and warm. It has a 100% cotton yarn-dyed plaid shell and a cotton jersey inner sweatshirt and hood. This jacket is warm and rugged and perfect for fall and winter days outside.

RedHead Camo Game Day Long-Sleeve Hoodie for Men $40 (was $50). This comfortable RedHead sweatshirt is made from polyester and cotton and is perfect for the woods and at home. It has a soft interior, ribbed cuffs, and a three-piece hood with a drawstring. Perfect for early season hunts or just as another layer come late season. Not to mention it works as a killer lounge-around-the-house sweatshirt.

Bass Pro Shops Lunker Lounger Fishing Chair $80 (was $100). A portable lounge chair that is built for fishermen. It had 2 adjustable rod holders that allow you to change the angle and position of the rod. It also has 2 cup holders, a side organizer pocket, and an under-seat mesh pocket that holds a 360-sized tackle box. Not to mention it is also extremely durable.

Masterbuilt 30” Digital Electric Smoker with Window $197.97 (was $249.99). Thanksgiving may be over but there is still plenty you can do with a quality smoker. This Masterbuilt smoker is powered by an 800W heating element and it delivers consistent cooking. The digital thermostat allows for easy use and precise temperature control. It also includes a water pan, drip tray, and grease tray.

FAQs

