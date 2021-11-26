ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Makes Waves on Reddit with Manta Ray Request and SeaWorld Conservation Efforts

Part of the magic of animals and marine life is the connections that can be made regardless of background, location, or means. Kids of all ages find comfort and creativity in the variety nature has to offer us. Few marine animals capture the imagination as much as the manta ray. With...

bocaratontribune.com

Second Rare Rhino Born at Lion Country Safari in 2021 Bolsters Conservation Efforts

County Commissioner Robert Weinroth’s office is happy the spread the BIG news!. Lion Country Safari welcomed a male Southern White Rhinoceros calf to its herd on November 17th, 2021, the second calf born at the park this year. He is a significant contribution to the White Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan, a national collaboration to save the imperiled species from extinction. Both the calf, named Josh, and mom are spending some quality time bonding together in a maternity area, which is visible to guests from their cars in the drive-through safari.
TheDailyBeast

30 Massive White Rhinos Ride a Boeing 747 in ‘First of Its Kind’ Conservation Effort

Thirty white rhinos were loaded into a Boeing 747 this weekend and flown from South Africa to Rwanda in the biggest-ever translocation of the 1.5- ton animals. “All the rhinos were slightly sedated to keep them calm and not aggressive or trying to get out of the crates,” Jes Gruner, who oversaw the effort for the conservation group African Parks, told The Guardian. The move, which took three years to organize and involved more than 60 tons of giant mammals and their supplies, was part of an unprecedented conservation mission to protect the near-threatened species from poachers and spread them across the continent. The animals—19 females and 11 males—have been re-homed at the Akagera national park, where the conservation group hopes they will breed and strengthen the species. “We’re starting with 30, but this could grow. Akagera could be a home for easily 500 or 1,000 white rhino in the future,” Gruner said.
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
AOL Corp

Scientists may have found the longest dinosaur in the world. It's called the Supersaurus

The Supersaurus dinosaur, which roamed the United States millions of years ago, may win the title of longest dinosaur in the world. The dinosaur is between 128 and 137 feet, according to research presented at the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology's annual conference, Live Science reports. That means its longer than a Boeing 737 aircraft and a blue whale.
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
The Independent

Mars rover Curiosity captures rare and stunning panorama of Red Planet

Nasa’s Curiosity Mars rover has captured a stunning panorama of the Red Planet using its onboard navigation cameras, prompting the mission team to create a rare postcard of the Martian landscape.By combining two black and white images taken at different times of the day, the team added blue, orange and green colour in order to develop an artistic interpretation of the mountainous scene.“When the rover team saw the view from Curiosity’s most recent stopping point, the scene was just too pretty not to capture it in the highest quality that the navigation cameras are capable of,” Nasa said.“Many of...
ScienceAlert

Weird Tracks in Texas Indicate Giant Sauropods Walking on Their Front Feet Only

They were the largest animals to ever walk the Earth: sauropods, a dinosaur clade of such immense size and stature, they're sometimes dubbed 'thunder lizards'. These towering hulks – including Brontosaurus, Brachiosaurus, and Diplodocus among others – needed four thick, powerful legs to support and transport their massive bodies. At least, most of the time. Perhaps. Some mysterious, ancient tracks described in a 2019 study could offer fresh support for a disputed view in paleontology: that these lumbering giants sometimes got around on two legs, not four, belying what their quadruped status (and simple physics) would seem to demand. Sauropod footprints at the...
CBS San Francisco

Deep Sea Mystery; Researchers Recover Ancient Mammoth Tusk Miles Off Central Coast

MONTEREY (CBS SF) — It was discovery that raised a few eyebrows and even quickened the pulses of the deep sea researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. During a deep sea exploration dive 185 miles off the Central California coast in 2019, the camera on their remotely controlled probe flash on the image of what looked like an elephant’s tusk. Only able to collect a small piece at the time, the researchers returned in July to retrieve the complete specimen from it 10,000-feet deep resting place and now have discovered the just over 3-foot tusk is from a Columbian mammoth. Randy...
Phys.org

Extinct swordfish-shaped marine reptile discovered

A team of international researchers from Canada, Colombia, and Germany has discovered a new marine reptile. The specimen, a stunningly preserved meter-long skull, is one of the last surviving ichthyosaurs—ancient animals that look eerily like living swordfish. "This animal evolved a unique dentition that allowed it to eat large prey,"...
WPTV

Everglades handbags to help Florida conservation efforts

The Everglades is a diverse habitat for the plants and animals that live there, it also serves as a key resource for humans. About one in three Floridians gets their drinking water from it. Now, two very different artists are collaborating to help save the Everglades. Photographer Mac Stone’s images...
TheConversationAU

More than 200 Australian birds are now threatened with extinction – and climate change is the biggest danger

Up to 216 Australian birds are now threatened – compared with 195 a decade ago – and climate change is now the main driver pushing threatened birds closer to extinction, landmark new research has found. The Mukarrthippi grasswren is now Australia’s most threatened bird, down to as few as two or three pairs. But 23 Australian birds became less threatened over the past decade, showing conservation actions can work. The findings are contained in a new action plan released today. Last released in 2011, the action plan examines the extinction risk facing the almost 1,300 birds in Australia and its territories. We...
CBS Boston

New England Aquarium Saves 119 Cold-Stunned Turtles Off Cape Cod

QUINCY (CBS) — New England Aquarium volunteers and staff are hard at work rescuing sea turtles from Cape Cod Beaches. “A lot of people don’t even realize that there’s sea turtles in Cape Cod, let alone sea turtles that need help,” said New England Aquarium rescue volunteer Hannah Crawford. The yearly sea turtle stranding season is a result of changing water temperatures and wind patterns. “These turtles are all cold-stunned. So it’s kind of hypothermia for sea turtles. Once the winter comes, because of the shape of Cape Cod, they want to go South but they hit the Cape and it’s counter-intuitive for them...
