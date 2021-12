Adam Korsak ran the gamut when the Big Ten released its postseason honors for defensive and special teams players on Tuesday. Rutgers’ star punter tied with Penn State’s Jordan Stout as the First-Team All-Big Ten punter as voted on by the league’s coaches. He was snubbed on the media ballot, making the third team. And in the end he became the first player in program history to receive some sort of all-conference honor in all four years of his career (and Korsak will have a fifth in 2022 after receiving an NCAA waiver).

