Joanna Jędrzejczyk is pleased with the growth of the sport since she was strawweight champion. While she was technically the second champion at 115lb in the UFC, beating inaugural Carla Esparza in 2015 to get the belt, she has the longest title reign in the division by a long shot. This has led to many fans considering her the best the division has ever seen. Towards the end of her title reign, and especially after she lost the title, strawweight became arguably the most exciting women’s division in the UFC.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO