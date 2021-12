Roy Keane accused Manchester United of “picking and choosing” when they perform after they battled to a 1-1 draw at Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday. Under caretaker coach Michael Carrick, United held on for a point in an improved display after Jorginho’s penalty cancelled out Jadon Sancho’s opener at Stamford Bridge. United were playing in the Premier League for the first time since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend, which followed the 4-1 defeat at Watford. Their season was also been marred by heavy defeats by Liverpool and Man City, and while former United captain Keane...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO