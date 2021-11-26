ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge hoping to recall Shilow Tracey for Sunderland clash

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner hopes to have Shilow Tracey available to face Sunderland at a sold-out Abbey Stadium.

Tracey has missed the last five games due to a hip injury suffered during the FA Cup tie at Northampton.

Lloyd Jones is back in light training but will not be rushed back into action.

Greg Taylor and Liam O’Neil remain sidelined and have further to go in their recovery than Jones.

Sunderland will be without Aiden McGeady for up to three months in a major blow to their promotion campaign.

McGeady suffered a knee ligament injury in the midweek draw at 10-man Shrewsbury.

Luke O’Nien could also be out for an extended spell if he is told by a specialist he can no longer put off an operation on his shoulder.

O’Nien would join a lengthy injury list which includes Jordan Willis, Niall Huggins, Denver Hume, Lee Burge and Dennis Cirkin, with Cirkin due to undergo hernia surgery on Friday.

