Angry Hippies Lose Complaint Case Against Land Rover

I won't lie to you; I chose this particular Land Rover Discovery 4 because...I like the colour. How bad does that sound? But I do, because it's bronze and it's a bit different. My penchant for wanting things to be different is a legacy of selling cars to people who just kept buying blue, black, sliver and red. I got bored of everything looking the same, so when someone would order an alternative - for example, I remember selling a bronze and a white S-Type, neither of which were popular colours at the time - it made me happy and admire them more. And the S-Type wasn't even a good car - not the early ones, anyway - but the Discovery 4 was. It's still an excellent thing today, too.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO