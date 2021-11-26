ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EU to drop need for authorisation to export COVID vaccines in January

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Friday it would discontinue its...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU assesses GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody therapy for authorisation

Nov 18 (Reuters) - European health regulator said on Thursday it was assessing a marketing authorisation application for GSK-Vir Biotechnology's (GSK.L), (VIR.O) monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 and could give its opinion within two months. The drug, sotrovimab, branded as Xevudy was already under a speedy review by the European...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsy.com

EU Regulator Authorizes Pfizer's COVID Vaccine For Kids 5-11

The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across the continent. It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children. After evaluating a study of the vaccine in more than 2,000 children, the EMA estimated that the vaccine was about 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in young children and said the most common side effects were pain at the injection site, headaches, muscle pain and chills. The agency said the two-dose regimen should be given to children three weeks apart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ClickOnDetroit.com

EU considers booster doses of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

AMSTERDAM – The European Medicines Agency says it is evaluating whether to authorize booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator said it was considering an application from J&J to recommend booster doses of the J&J vaccine for adults 18 and over, at least two months after they were first immunized. Amid an explosive surge of new coronavirus infections across Europe, the EMA said it expected to make a decision on this within weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Covid#Authorisation#Eu#Reuters#The European Commission
CNBC

The EU is planning a 9-month expiration date on its Covid vaccine passports

"It is evident that the pandemic is not yet over," European Commissioner Didier Reynders said Thursday. Various European nations are facing a higher number of Covid-19 infections, notably in the countries where the vaccination rate remains low. The European Union is considering a nine-month expiration date on its Covid-19 vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

EU proposes nine-month time limit on validity of COVID vaccinations for travel

The European Union has announced proposals that would put a nine-month time limit on COVID vaccinations for travelers in and out of the bloc. After that point, boosters would be required, the European Commission recommended, in a statement on its website on Thursday. "The 9-month period takes into account the guidance of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on the administration of booster doses as of 6 months, and provides for an additional period of 3 months to ensure that national vaccination campaigns can adjust and citizens can have access to boosters," the statement said. Also on Thursday, the Commission updated its framework for travel from outside the EU, saying travel should reopen by Jan. 10 to those who have World Health Organization approved shots, but that an additional proof of negative PCR test will also be required.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

EU president Ursula von der Leyen says ‘discussion’ needed on mandatory Covid vaccination

The president of the European Commission has said a "discussion" is needed on whether to bring in mandatory Covid-19 vaccination across the bloc.Ursula von der Leyen said Europe needed to take a "common approach" and said too many people were still unvaccinated.She made the comments as the Commission urged the EU27 countries to rapidly roll out booster vaccines, amid concerns about the new omicron variant.Asked whether she supported a move by the Greek authorities to fine unvaccinated older people €100 (£85) a month, the Commission president said mandatory vaccination needed to be considered as a policy option."If you’re asking me...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU chief mulls mandatory Covid jabs as Omicron fears deepen

Europe's top official said Wednesday it was time to "think about mandatory vaccination" as the fast-spreading Omicron variant darkened forecasts and deepened fears of another difficult winter. Ignoring a WHO warning against blanket travel bans, Japan suspended new flight bookings into the country as the OECD warned that Omicron threatens economic recovery and lowered the growth forecast for 2021. Rising infection rates have already seen European governments reintroduce mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews or lockdowns in a desperate attempt to limit hospitalisations, but leaving businesses fearing another grim Christmas. In Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was "understandable and appropriate" to discuss how to "encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination" in the bloc -- although only individual member states can impose vaccine mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

U.S. to mandate COVID vaccines for all border crossers in January

The Biden administration will begin requiring essential travelers crossing U.S. borders to be fully vaccinated starting Jan. 22, a White House spokesperson told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: The move comes after the U.S. opened land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travel in November, but only to those...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

EU insists it's winning hybrid war with Belarus

Alleged attempts by Belarus? embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko to weaponize thousands of desperate migrants as part of an effort to put pressure on the EU have failed to divide its members, the bloc's chief has insisted. Speaking on Sunday during an official visit to neighboring Lithuania, which has seen a...
POLITICS
jack1065.com

Britain to call G7 health ministers meeting over Omicron

(Reuters) – Britain said it will convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss developments on the new Omicron coronavirus variant. The British government announced new measures on Saturday to try to slow the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, toughening rules for people arriving in Britain and ordering the use of masks in retail settings and on public transport in England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Novavax Asks EU Drug Regulator to OK Its COVID Vaccine

LONDON (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator said it received an application from Novavax to authorize the American biotechnology company's coronavirus vaccine, a request that could significantly boost the continent’s vaccine supplies if it's granted. In a statement on Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency said it had begun evaluating...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy