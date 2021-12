In September, Graniteville experienced something it had never had to before, severe flooding. Just under a mile from the nearest shoreline, the neighborhood was usually undamaged from the heavy rain. However, since bulldozing efforts have removed 18 acres and 1,800 trees from the neighborhood due to construction on the new BJs Wholesale Club that will be going up, the fortunes of this area have changed.

