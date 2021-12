You might remember that I did a review of the above Neabot Q11 at the start of October. I still have it and I stand by the high score I gave it despite all of the issues with the app, and still no Google Assistant support, it is a very capable robovac below the $600 price class. And now my contact has reached out to me saying that it is discounted in the Black Friday holiday week.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO