The tragic deaths of two new mothers may have been caused by a herpes infection in the finger of one surgeon. Kimberley Sampson, 29, and Samantha Mulcahy, 32, both died of herpes following cesarean sections by the same doctor in 2018. While the families of the deceased mothers were told by the coroner that their daughters were infected with herpes “prior to hospital admission” and there would be no inquest into their similarly strange deaths, an investigation by the BBC has found there may in fact be a connecting link.

