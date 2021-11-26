ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland AG Sues Monsanto

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) – Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has filed a lawsuit against chemical company Monsanto and two spinoffs, alleging that chemicals it manufactured harmed...

wdac.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wnav.com

Group Sues Maryland Labor Secretary Over Unemployment Benefits

(WNAV) – A group of Marylanders filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Maryland Department of Labor’s Secretary, Tiffany Robinson. They’re seeking to require Secretary Robinson to correct what they say are Maryland’s gross and systemic failures to administer unemployment benefits to Marylanders. The suit requests relief, including an order requiring the defendant to bring Maryland’s unemployment policies and practices into compliance with the law.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh sues Monsanto for long-lasting harm from PCBs on Maryland’s natural resources

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Monsanto for the harm that chemicals the company manufactured have caused, and continue to cause, to Maryland’s land, waters, fish, and wildlife. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages and clean-up costs associated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). Filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, the suit alleges that … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh sues Monsanto for long-lasting harm from PCBs on Maryland’s natural resources" The post Attorney General Frosh sues Monsanto for long-lasting harm from PCBs on Maryland’s natural resources appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
geneticliteracyproject.org

California court upholds $86.2 million settlement against Bayer for alleged damages caused by Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The state Supreme Court rejected a challenge by Monsanto Co. on [November 17] to $86.2 million in damages to a Livermore...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law.com

In Georgia Roundup Case, Monsanto Takes Appeal to the 11th Circuit

The appeal is the latest effort by Monsanto, now owned by Bayer, to toss thousands of lawsuits over Roundup as part of a "five-point plan" announced earlier this year. An attorney for Monsanto made a key argument on Tuesday before an appeals court: Federal law preempts lawsuits over its Roundup pesticide.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Secretary, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Hays Post

Couple's $86M award in Monsanto pesticide case stands

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California's highest court rejected on Wednesday a challenge by Monsanto Co.'s to $86.2 million in damages to a couple who developed cancer after spraying the company's Roundup weed-killer in their yards for three decades. The state Supreme Court's denial of review upholds an appeals court's ruling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wdac.com

Panel Recommends Davis As New Maryland Treasurer

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A panel of Maryland state lawmakers has voted to recommend that Del. Dereck Davis become the state’s next treasurer. The Special Joint Legislative Committee to Select the State Treasurer voted 10-0 on Monday for Davis, a Prince George’s County Democrat, who has been the House Economic Matters chairman. He is one of four candidates running for the post. The final vote on who becomes the next treasurer will take place in a special session of the Maryland General Assembly, which is convening next week for redistricting to create a new congressional map.
MARYLAND STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

Monsanto challenges $25.2 million award to North Bay cancer patient

Challenging a $25.2 million damage award to a man who was diagnosed with cancer after spraying Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide on his North Bay properties for 26 years, the company has told the Supreme Court the case should never have gone to the jury because a federal agency concluded the product was safe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsanto#Chemicals#Pollution#Ap#Pcbs
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Cullman Tribune

Attorney General Steve Marshall wins nationwide injunction against Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a court victory against President Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate as a federal court granted his motion to block the sweeping and illegal healthcare-worker vaccine mandate. Tuesday, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed […]
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
PennLive.com

Another Pa. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

A state lawmaker from Berks County is the second lawmaker to announce on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. Republican Rep. Mark Gillen, 66, issued a statement saying he recently learned he has contracted the virus and is experiencing mild symptoms. “My exposure and positive test occurred while I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy