Internet Slams Man Refusing to 'Babysit' His Own Daughter
The father claimed to have purchased two tickets for his wife to fly to Italy—but said he didn't want to look after their daughter while she was...www.newsweek.com
The father claimed to have purchased two tickets for his wife to fly to Italy—but said he didn't want to look after their daughter while she was...www.newsweek.com
Basically he had saved up enough money to buy his wife two tickets to Italy. Wouldn’t you think her family would love to see her daughter? I would take my kids to go see my family because it might be the only time in their entire life in which they could do so in that situation. Since Italians are a lot more family oriented than Americans, I’d be surprised if her mother didn’t tell her to bring her granddaughter over to Italy so she could see her. As far as having someone babysit his daughter while he’s at work, there is no problem with that. A lot of single parents and working families have Child care to watch their children while they’re at work. For those of you who admonished him, you must be stay at home parents that don’t work outside the home. Enjoy it while you can.
it's your child it's not called baby sitting when it's your own. take the week off and take care of her plain and simple
hang on a sec. this guy Pays to caretake his child AND WIFE. HE IS THE PROVIDER AND BOUGHT HER TICKETS TO ITALY. SHE DOESNT WORK. He needs to work.
Comments / 28