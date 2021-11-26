ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Internet Slams Man Refusing to 'Babysit' His Own Daughter

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
 5 days ago
The father claimed to have purchased two tickets for his wife to fly to Italy—but said he didn't want to look after their daughter while she was...

Gordon Lewis
4d ago

Basically he had saved up enough money to buy his wife two tickets to Italy. Wouldn’t you think her family would love to see her daughter? I would take my kids to go see my family because it might be the only time in their entire life in which they could do so in that situation. Since Italians are a lot more family oriented than Americans, I’d be surprised if her mother didn’t tell her to bring her granddaughter over to Italy so she could see her. As far as having someone babysit his daughter while he’s at work, there is no problem with that. A lot of single parents and working families have Child care to watch their children while they’re at work. For those of you who admonished him, you must be stay at home parents that don’t work outside the home. Enjoy it while you can.

Brenda Logelin
4d ago

it's your child it's not called baby sitting when it's your own. take the week off and take care of her plain and simple

Sandy Ferguson Graham
4d ago

hang on a sec. this guy Pays to caretake his child AND WIFE. HE IS THE PROVIDER AND BOUGHT HER TICKETS TO ITALY. SHE DOESNT WORK. He needs to work.

Indy100

Woman fights with fiancé after refusing to cook Thanksgiving dinner for his massive family

A woman whose fiancé expects her to cook Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20 of his relatives has taken to Reddit to vent. She said that over the past four years she has been “single-handedly” cooking and hosting Thanksgiving for his massive family, but she doesn’t want to this year as she hasn’t been well and has never been thanked for her efforts over the previous years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babysitting#Stay At Home Mom#Pew Research Center#The Bureau Of Labor St
KWCH.com

Man with butterfly syndrome and his mother spread awareness online

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 21-year-old Marky Jaquez has a rare skin condition commonly referred to as butterfly syndrome due to the skin being as fragile as a butterfly’s wings. Marky and his mom have been raising awareness on social media for years but now have more exciting projects in...
WICHITA, KS
Telegraph

'I discovered my mother had been lying to me my whole life'

They were tiny pocket-book diaries with jottings of Pooterish banality. Helen Naylor knew that her invalid mother Elinor had been writing them since she was a teenager – five decades of her life squeezed into little more than two inches a day. Sometimes, mother and daughter would sit on the bed together and Elinor would read aloud from what seemed a tedious catalogue of shopping, weather, doctor’s appointments and her various illnesses, which had dominated and warped both their lives. It was her mother’s favourite topic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband never remarried, then he passed away

*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that happened to me personally. I am sorry my ex-husband will never have a chance at a second marriage now that he's dead. At the age most young adults are going off to college, my husband and I got married.
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'Must I put up with my rude, condescending in-laws?'

My in-laws are returning from their second home in Italy for a couple of weeks after 18 months of self-imposed lockdown. Even though my wife and I have been very happily married for 30 years, things never really gelled between her parents and me. We muddle through at family get-togethers, but it’s always been stressful for me as I’m made to feel like a lodger in my own home They are condescending and rude.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Mother left fuming after previous owners of her new home refuse to leave

Moving into a new home should be a good mix of stress and excitement.All your sweat and tears throughout the arduous process culminate in the magical moment where you walk through the doors and get to call a new place your own.So you can imagine the frustration of this mother when she showed up at her new home, ready to move in, and encountered the old owners still living on the property—and refusing to leave.The eager new homeowner detailed her experience in a thread shared on Mumsnet, though it has since been deleted for privacy concerns.On the site, she...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Help! My Husband Broke the One Rule I Had.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Welcome to the pre-Thanksgiving edition of the Prudie live chat. Let me know what’s on your mind as you prepare to celebrate with your family, fight with your family, avoid your family, or just (hopefully) enjoy a day off.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

