Last year in December, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. A successor for this chip will be announced on Nov. 30 through the Snapdragon Tech Summit event. It was speculated that Snapdragon 888’s successor could be called Snapdragon 898. However, it was revealed last week that Qualcomm may use an entirely different name for it. The U.S. based chip maker has revealed that its next Snapdragon 8-series chip’s name will have a single-digit series and generation number, which means it has been named the Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO