Black Friday: Shop local Dayton at the Blackout Shopping Rally
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Shop local this holiday season and have some fun at the Blackout Shopping Rally in Dayton on Black Friday.How to shop with confidence during a supply chain shortage
From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., merchandise vendors and food trucks will gather at the Unity Banquet Center at 735 Cincinnati Street and 505 Bolander Avenue in Dayton, the Facebook event page says.
This event, hosted by local entrepreneur Tae Winston, will not only have many shops to explore but will also feature a variety of entertainment and other activities.Finding the perfect Christmas Tree: Visit a local farm
This event is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to enjoy what Dayton’s local businesses have to offer.
For more information, see the event page here .
| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0