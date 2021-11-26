ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

As Joe Biden Snubs Hungary, Viktor Orbán Fears Election Interference

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Orbán's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, said the U.S. might impose sanctions on Hungarian lawmakers and called Budapest's exclusion from Biden's democracy summit...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boyko Borisov
Person
Viktor Orbán
Person
Donald Trump
Vanity Fair

Trump’s Capacity to Steal the 2024 Election Is Only Growing

Ahead of his likely reelection run in 2024, Donald Trump is building an infrastructure for insurrection. The “fraud” cries on social media, the desperate begging of administrators to “find” votes for him, the blustery calls for his supporters to “fight” for him—all that may be so last year. Now, he and his allies are trying to lay the foundation to allow him to undermine democracy without resorting to such overt measures.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Candidate Joe Biden thinks President Joe Biden is a racist xenophobe

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Friday that instituted a travel ban beginning Monday. Just call it Biden's African travel ban. The ban will restrict noncitizens from entering the United States from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, according to the proclamation . When...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

How Biden and Trump actually compare on coronavirus deaths

The United States passed yet another grim coronavirus milestone in November: We have now seen more deaths from the virus in 2021 than we did in all of 2020 — despite the advent of vaccines. Naturally, this has led to plenty of partisan politicking, with conservatives and Republicans using it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk

By Clodagh Harrington, De Montfort University Ten months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s poll numbers are, by any measure, lukewarm. According to the latest figures, taken on Nov. 24, only 43 percent of Americans approve of his performance in office, while a majority think he is not doing a good job. In a week when […] The post Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Election#Fidesz Party#Hungarians#The Summit On Democracy#European Union#The State Department#The Financial Times#Bulgarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Hungary
Forbes

So Far, Biden Leads All Presidents In Market Performance

So far, Joe Biden leads all U.S. Presidents in stock-market performance. We’re in the early days, of course; Biden hasn’t served a full year yet. And the market slide on November 26, if sustained, could change the numbers rapidly. But through November 26, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index has advanced 20.74% under Biden (including dividends). Annualize that and you get a 24.84% rate of return.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

China In Eurasia: Beijing's Shadow Over Hungary's Elections

Welcome back to the China In Eurasia briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter tracking China's resurgent influence from Eastern Europe to Central Asia. I'm RFE/RL correspondent Reid Standish and here's what I'm following right now. As Hungary prepares for a tight election in April between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the opposition's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
fox40jackson.com

Americans are 'angry' and Democrats are 'nervous' over Joe Biden's policies: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters revealed the effect of Joe Biden’s policies on the economy and his approval rating Saturday on “Watters’ World.”. JESSE WATTERS: It’s Thanksgiving weekend, a time to count our blessings. But many Americans are angry this year. This holiday breaking the bank for so many, thanks to our incompetent leader. Joe Biden’s a horrible president. He’s ineffective and completely out of touch. Americans are tired of his lies and broken promises, and it’s showing more than ever. He hit a record low approval at 36%. Polls show Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024, but Joe’s now telling them he’s running, just to try to calm them down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
646K+
Followers
71K+
Post
683M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy